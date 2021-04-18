Jefferson Junior High Musical Cast dresses up for the red carpet





First distribution Jefferson Junior High School decorated a red carpet for the cast premiere of The Mystery of Custodia, the school’s spring musical. “Of course this year has been a bit crazy and finally the kids are back to school and we are thrilled. But before that even happened, we had to decide how to do our spring musical. Of course we couldn’t do anything live so we chose to look at some of the options online and this one popped up, ”said Matt Colbert, music teacher at Jefferson and director of The Mystery of Custodia. “I thought how much fun it would be to do a casting premiere?” And what happened with a casting premiere, I thought so, let’s really do it. Let’s make a red carpet event, ”said Colbert. “Their parents will be raising them in what I think is a ‘limousine’ and coming to do interviews.” Red carpet The sixth, seventh and eighth graders participating in the virtual musical all came dressed and ready for the red carpet. “It was a little different because we had a lot of Zoom meetings and I didn’t do any musicals on Zoom, but it was quite fun and enjoyable to have a new experience,” said Kyl who is in eighth. “I was really excited because it’s so cool, it’s almost like you’re famous,” said Allison, seventh grader. “I’m excited for pizza because I never have Hawaiian pizza. And I’m so excited to watch it, ”said Gracie, who is in seventh grade. “I am so happy to watch it, too,” said Elle, a sixth-grader. “It makes me feel so good. It’s so kind of them and I’m so happy, ”said eighth grader Dylan. “It makes me feel special and that they care about us so much and I love knowing that they are there to support us no matter what,” said Lauren, eighth grader. “I really like this red carpet because it allows us, even in these difficult times, to go through this even without a full experience,” said Hugo, who is in eighth. Two actors performed the virtual musical. Both versions can be found at Youtube. Naperville News 17 Aysha Ashley Househ reports.

