Alabama earned their second straight SEC Series victory, beating Auburn two-to-one this weekend in Tuscaloosa. All three games were decided by one set, with the Tide scoring a thrilling 8-7, 10 innings victory on Thursday, losing 5-4 on Friday and rebounding with a thrilling 10-9 win late in the ninth on Saturday. Alabama improved to 21-13 on the season and 7-8 in the SEC, while Auburn fell to 14-18 overall and a league worse 2-13 in conference play. The whole series was on the edge of your seat, back and forth, thrilling baseball, with the two teams trading blows throughout the weekend.

First match: won 8-7 in 10 innings

Tyler Ras continued as the starter of the opener for the Tide and faced Auburn ace Cody Greenhill. Neither has pitched more than four innings. Auburn wide receiver Steven Williams homered high in 2nd for an early 1-0 lead by the Tigers. The Tide responded with a two-run homerun to Drew Williamson in the lower half. TJ Reeves lined up a two-out single in front of Williamson to continue the set. Bama added two more in the third of four singles, with Sam Praytor and Owen Diodati driving in the races. With two strikeouts in the fourth, Williams struck again with a two-strikeout triple. Cason Howell then blew a ball off the top of the wall and center court and ran for a home run inside the park. Howell was initially called safe and a review upheld the call, making it 4-3.

Ras got in trouble in the fifth when the first two hitters single and scored on a brace by Judd Ward. William Freeman replaced Ras and closed the door, but not before Ward scored on a ground ball. Zane Denton homed for Tide in the bottom of the fifth to tie the game 6-6. Freeman lasted through the eighth inning, allowing just one run on a Kason Howell solo homerun at the top of the 8th.

At the end of the eighth, Praytor had his 9th homer of the year over the fence on the left to tie the game at 7-7. Landon Green replaced Freeman and was electric in the ninth and tenth innings, throwing 19 pitches, not allowing any strokes or walks, and hitting the last four batters he faced. The greens’ stuff was so nasty that the last four hitters hit balls in the dirt and had to be thrown on first base by Praytor. One of the balls bounced off the brick wall behind the plate and Praytor deftly grabbed the ball on the bounce with his bare hands and just beat the runner with his pitch in the bag.

The Tide took the win at the end of the 10th. Denton started off with a single, advanced to second on a Praytor single, and ran home on a first single from Diodati. Diodati was chased onto the pitch by successful teammates and had his jersey ripped off in celebration.

Alabama was 12-38, drew, struck out 13 goals and left six runners on goal. The Tigers were 11-42 with one step, were put out eight times and left seven at base. Every team made a mistake. Praytor led the game with his 3-5 night with two practices. Diodati had two hits and two runs and Denton added two hits.

Green was the winning pitcher and improved to 3-0 for the season. Carson Skipper fell to 0-2 with the loss.

Second game: lost 5-4

Dylan Smith started on the mound for the Tide in Game 2 and struggled early with a home run for Tyler Miller’s first inning. The Tigers added two more in the second on a two-point shot from Bryson Ware. The Tide picked up one late in the second when TJ Reeves made a single, advanced on two wild shots and scored on a Drew Williamson single. At the top of the fifth, Steven Williams dominated Smith for a 3-1 lead by the Tigers.

The Tide responded with two runs in the bottom of the fifth on an RBI pitch from Zane Denton and an RBI single from Sam Praytor. Smith recovered to keep the tide in the game, fighting for seven innings, allowing seven hits and four runs while walking three and striking out eight. Connor Shamblin replaced Smith in the 8th and allowed a run. Brody Moore started the round with a brace and was taken to third place by Judd Ward. Shamblin lined up the decay and attempted to take the runner in third place, but threw the ball away, allowing an insurance run to score. A double play ended the inning, but the Tide came in at the bottom of ninth position 5-3.

Williamson started the set with a single, but was sent off in second place on a ground ball by Jackson Tate. Tate advanced to second on a wild pitch, then scored on the ball hit by Peyton Wilson as Moore started at second. William Hamiter came home as the winning run, but retired to end the game.

The Tide finished 9-36 with one walk, one batter, 11 strikeouts and left seven on goal. Auburn was 9-34, had four goals, struck out 10 and blocked seven runners. The Tide had two errors and the Tigers one. Hamiter, Denton and Williamson all had two successful matches for the Bama. Smith fell to 0-4 on the season and winner Jake Owen improved to 1-2 with the win.

Third game: won 10-9

Game 3 brought US pitcher Connor Prielipp’s long-awaited return to the pitch. Prielipp had not launched since opening day on February 19. Coach Brad Bohannon wanted to find him a job to try and prepare for the stretch of the season. The action turned out to be a first inning of 25 shots. Ryan Bliss walked to lead the game, moved up to second on retired ground and scored on a two-out single from Steven Williams. The race was the first allowed in Prielipps’ college career.

The Tide came back in the lower half to take the lead on a two-run single from Owen Diodati. Bama missed a chance to add when Diodati was knocked out after a brace by Drew Williamson. The Williamsons explosion narrowly failed to leave the park in right central field.

Antoine Jean, who also ran out of time recently, replaced Prielipp to start the second and really struggled. Three walks, two hits and a sacrificed fly drove the left-hander out of the mound after registering just one. Jacob McNairy replaced him and got two steals to limit the damage to four points. Nonetheless, the tide trailed 5-2 in the lead of the second. Bama picked up one in the second on an RBI field of Jim Jarvis (remember the name!) And tied it at 5-5 in the third on a big two homerun run from Diodati – his ninth of the season.

Auburn used two or three hits to score three in the fourth, taking an 8-5 lead. Landon Green replaced McNairy and pitched 2.1 scoreless innings, before being replaced by Chase Lee with two strikeouts in the 7th. The Tide used two long balls in the seventh to tie the game. Peyton Wilson started off with a single and came in ahead of a massive home run down center by William Hamiter. With one out, Sam Praytor pulled his 10th homer of the year over the fence on the left to tie the game.

The Tigers regained the lead early in the eighth when they scored the first inning of the year authorized by Lee. Ryan Bliss walked to start the set and scored ahead of a Tyler Moore brace. A bunt bag pushed Moore to third place with one out. The Tide chose to intentionally step on Williams to set up a possible double play. The Tigers tried a compression decay to mark the run, but Lee bounced off it and scored Miller before he could score. A roadblock ended the threat.

Once again, the Tide responded by scoring in the bottom of the eighth to tie the game. Jarvis started off with a single, advanced on a perfect Caden Rose sack, and ran home on a Peyton Wilson double. Lee allowed two singles in the top of the ninth, but got a nifty double play shot by Jarvis and Wilson to complete the inning, setting the Tide up for the walk test in the bottom half.

Williamson started with his fourth hit of the game and finished second on a sacrifice from Jackson Tate. Light-hitting Jarvis headed for home plate and shocked the Tigers by blasting Judd Wards header into left field for a winning brace and the 10-9 Tide victory.

Alabama finished 16-38 with three goals, one batter, nine strikeouts and left nine on base. Auburn was 14-36 with seven walks, nine strikeouts and 10 runners left on base. Williamson had four hits, Wilson three and Diodati, Tate and Jarvis had two each. Diodati drove in fours, while Jarvis and Hamiter drove in two each. Lee improved to 5-0 with the win while Mason Barnett fell to 2-2 with the loss.

Who did what?

Drew Williamson 7-12, 3 RBI, home run, doubles, two runs, volley base

Sam Praytor 5-12, 2 home runs, 4 RBIs, 3 runs. BB, HBP

Zane Denton 5-12, home run, 3 runs, 2 BB, 2 RBI

Owen Diodati 4-14, home run, 6 RBIs, race, winning stroke

William Hamiter 4-14, home run, 2 RBIs, 2 RBIs

Peyton Wilson 4-15, 2 races, 2 RBIs, doubles

Jim Jarvis 3-10, 4 races. double, BB, HBP, SB, winning shot

Landon Green W (3-0), 2 games, 4.1 IP, 3 HI, 1 BB, 6 K, 0 races

Chase Lee W (5-0) 2.2 IP, 3H, 1 stroke, 2BB, 3K

It was one of Tuscaloosa’s most exciting series in recent seasons. Three matches of a race between huge rivals, all with great weather. The Tide hit too far – 33 times – and walked too little – six times – and left 21 runners on base during the series. However, the ability to constantly respond to delays was a welcome site. The hits came at the right times more often than not over the weekend. The Tide finished 31-113 for a .274 series average. After a rocky start to the conference at 2-7, the Tide have now won five of their last six games and are now 7-8 in the SEC, putting them near the middle of the field. There are more wins to be had in the next two rounds. Bama has Kentucky, Missouri, Vanderbilt, LSU, and the State of Mississippi left on their conference roster.

The Tide takes over Tuesday night when they host North Alabama at 6 p.m. on a game that can be seen on SEC Network Plus. The weekend will take the team to Blue Grass State to face Kentucky on Friday at 5:30 p.m., Saturday at 1:00 p.m. and Sunday at noon. Everything will be on SEC Network Plus.

Roll Tide

Bama Baseball Fever, catch it!