AP Stylebook bans the word mistress for women who have relationships with married men





Way of life Apr 18, 2021 9:15 PM 3 minutes to read

The AP Stylebook argued that writers should use wording that recognizes that the two people in the relationship are romantically or sexually involved. Photo / 123RF

It’s a word that has been used for centuries, but according to one of the world’s greatest writing style guides describing a woman as a “mistress” because it implies that she is “solely responsible for the case”. According to the Merriam-Webster dictionary, a mistress is a “woman other than his wife with whom a married man has an ongoing sexual relationship.” “Don’t use the mistress for a woman who has a long-term sexual relationship with a man who is married to someone else and is financially supported by him,” the Associated Press Stylebook tweeted Tuesday. Alternatively, says the style guide, you should use words like “companion, friend or lover” as a first reference and add additional details afterwards. Do not use the term mistress to refer to a woman who has a long-term sexual relationship with a man who is married to someone else and who is financially supported by him. Instead, use an alternative like a companion, friend, or lover on the first referral and provide additional details later. – APStylebook (@APStylebook) April 13, 2021 The decision has left many scratching their heads, with some arguing that the alternatives to the master word were in fact much more offensive. “Always go for the traditional ‘wrecker’,” journalist Christian Schneider tweeted. “We recommend that you choose a ‘side piece’,” another person joked. Others have said that since adultery is “bad” there should be “negative stigma” around the catchword. But some applauded the move, saying it was fair when there was no equivalent term for the man involved and considering that many people had open marriages. “If the three are in a consensually non-monogamous (open or polyamorous) relationship, the most typical term would be ‘secondary partner’,” one person tweeted. Related Articles “Don’t assume that everyone follows monogamous expectations of sexual exclusivity.” According to Inside Hook, the “vocabulary bomb” was first introduced by AP Stylebook in 2016 because there was no male equivalent. They suggested instead “a formulation that recognizes the two people in the relationship is preferred:” The two were romantically (or sexually) involved “”. After criticism on Twitter, AP Stylebook admitted it was “problematic that the alternative terms were not up to par.” “But we felt it was better than having one word for a woman and none for the man, and implying that the woman was solely responsible for the matter,” they tweeted.







