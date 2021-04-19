Pittsburgh Pirates claim series victory in dramatic style

Pittsburgh The Pirates 6 Milwaukee Brewers 5

After a spectacular victory in extra sets on Sunday afternoon, the Pittsburgh Pirates have now won two of their last three playoffs.

On Sunday afternoon, the Pittsburgh Pirates faced the Milwaukee Brewers in the rubber game of their weekend three-game series. The pirates sent the fight Chad Kuhl at the mound, face off against Freddie Peralta.

The Pittsburgh Pirates and their fans were hoping to see a big step forward from Kuhl today, and to be honest, he delivered in spades. While Kuhl and the Pirates got off to a slow start, he, like the team as a whole, was able to bounce back on their way to a 6-5 victory in 10 innings.

This victory included a lot of drama and end-of-round heroics. With the extra inning victory, the Pittsburgh Pirates won the weekend series at their House of Horrors in Milwaukee. In the process, they improved to 7-9 on the season.

Chad Kuhl

The game started out oddly with one throw to start the game and then another 30 throws to get out of the 1st inning. Now when you hear that you start to get flashbacks to Trevor Cahill’s outing on Saturday night, but it’s actually quite the opposite. He gave up a solo shot to Daniel Vogelbach, while allowing another point to score, but that was it.

Overall, Kuhl has taken a step forward today. Despite falling behind 20 times in the count from 17 times, Kuhl has attacked the strike zone, and that’s something you want to see with him. Kuhl today threw a total of 97 shots and threw 60 shots, which for his standards is remarkable. In fact, it was the most pitches made by a pirate starting pitcher this season. The biggest stat of the day was that he only walked one hitter, and ironically, that was opposing pitcher Freddie Peralta.

Kuhl’s last line is his best read of the year, he allowed 3 runs on 5 hits, a home run, a walk and 6 strikeouts in 5 innings pitched. I know I didn’t expect to see this kind of Kuhl today, and I’ll gladly eat my crow if he continues to have starts like this later in the season. Very big confidence boost for Kuhl, who has struggled since his return from Tommy John’s surgery.

The Bullpen

Despite a beep on the radar, it was another successful day for the Pirate Pen.

The first arm to come out for the Pittsburgh Pirates was southpaw Sam Howard, who appears to be used every day for the Pirates. Howard faced three batters, performing a walk, recording one strikeout and one putout. He seemed to be struggling with his command today, but he did his job.

David Bednar came in with two outs, and after giving up one step to his first batter, he settled in and walked out of the inning unscathed. You could tell after the walk that Bednar got a little angry and swung the batter to his pitches, which resulted in a jump to Bryan reynolds. You love to see the mini Matt Capps get mad over there.

After some exciting fireworks at the start of the 7th round (to which we will come back), Chris Stratton entered a situation of high pressure. Stratton would struggle to allow a 2-point shot from Vogelbach, which was Vogelbach’s second home run of the day, to level the game. Stratton would limit the damage to keep this game tied up. Stratton has looked below par at best this year, if I’m being honest.

After Stratton’s scathing 7th inning, Kyle Crick would be the next pitcher to try to keep this game even. Crick perhaps looked the best he has had since the start of the 2019 season. He only needed 10 shots to shoot a 1-2-3 8th inning, he also recorded the final by strikeout on withdrawal.

Richard Rodriguez would come at the end of the 9th, trying to force this match to extra innings. He would indeed maintain the equality after throwing a very good round. Even though we haven’t seen a lot of Rich Rod, he looks great in his outings, and I guess he’ll be a good trading piece in July.

Bats

Since this is the first game of the year in the extras for the Pittsburgh Pirates, I thought I’ll give you something a little different. The Pirates, in the first 9 innings of the match, scored 5 runs from a pair of home runs. Colin Moran and Reynolds. We also saw Phillip Evans start struggling for the plate, collecting just one hit in the series.

He looks very promising to see Reynolds return to his 2019 form, after a poor 2020 season. Sunday afternoon Reynolds was 2 for 3 with a brace, a home run, he was hit by a pitch and he had a draw. No shot was bigger for him than his lunar 2-point shot in the 7th inning, which temporarily gave the Pittsburgh Pirates the lead.

Additional sleeves

With the rule of having a runner on second to start the round, we saw Moran instantly lead the runner with a brace, absolutely turning on it for a shot in the gap. Moran would stay second and we would see Rich Rod then being given the task of trying to slam the door down in 10th.

Rich Rod would slam the Brewers ‘door in the 10th, sealing the Pirates’ victory. Today’s extra-innings win shattered the Pirates’ 12-game winning streak into extras, and boy, oh boy, did that streak win feel right!

Final thoughts