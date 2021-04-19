Heidi Klum is all the rage in a puff-sleeve dress and flat sandals in Los Angeles – Footwear News





Heidi Klum proved the look is the 'it' style of the season when she stepped out in a puff-sleeve maxi dress on the set of 'America's Got Talent' in Los Angeles on Sunday. The elastic dress was adorned with red flowers on a soft pink background. Klum decided to give the look a daring touch by pairing it with a black belt with a silver buckle. Turn offers a similar accessory for $ 132.

Heidi Klum seen in Los Angeles on April 18. CREDIT: MEGA

A close-up view of Heidi Klum’s sandals. CREDIT: MEGA Puff sleeves have dominated the fashion industry in recent years. Style still has a major moment this year after brands like Isabel Marant, Lanvin, Simone Rocha, Louis Vuitton and others showcased exaggerated balloon looks with dresses, tops, blazers and coats on the runways. spring ’21. The style is girly, timeless, and fun for almost any occasion. Kate Upton, Amanda Gorman and Kendall Jenner are among the many other stars who are also fans of the trend. Related Klum accessorized her dress with a classic camel tote bag and matching sunglasses. As for the shoes, Klum kept the look casual with a pair of strappy flat sandals. The shoes featured ankle straps and a thong in the center. The shoes were then finalized with a brown leather sole. Klum’s choice of sandals is a wardrobe staple. The style pairs well with dresses of almost any color, but can also be worn with slip-on dresses, distressed or clean denim as well as blazers. Add black strappy sandals to your shoe rotation with these choices below.

CREDIT: Nordstrom

CREDIT: Nordstrom Buy: Aldo Broasa flat sandal, $ 60

CREDIT: Nordstrom Buy: Tory Burch Emmy Sandal, $ 198 Click through the gallery to see Heidi Klum’s best moments on the red carpet.

