NHS targets middle-aged men with online diabetes risk questionnaire | NHS





Middle-aged men in England should be encouraged to take a short online quiz to test their vulnerability to type 2 diabetes, as part of an NHS campaign aimed in part to prevent more deaths from Covid. the know your quiz on risks, developed by Diabetes UK, asks seven questions about weight, height and waist circumference to establish a body mass index or BMI. Users are also asked if anyone close to them has suffered from diabetes. The results are assigned to four bands of low to high risk. People with moderate or high scores will be asked to refer to local health services to help them change their lifestyle and lose weight. The NHS says it has ramped up the campaign after research found people are twice as likely to die from Covid-19 if they have type 2 diabetes. This follows a campaign in August last year that targeted black and South Asian communities who are at higher risk for type 2 diabetes from the age of 25. Facebook ads launched on Monday will target the quiz at millions of white men over 40 and highlight the increased risk of developing diabetes in this group. Quiz participants will also be encouraged to register for support from the NHS Healthier You diabetes prevention program. Professor Jonathan Valabhji, NHS Englands National Clinical Director for Diabetes and Obesity, said: The evidence is clear. Obesity and type 2 diabetes dramatically increase the risk that many of us face with Covid. And we already knew that for men over 40 in particular, the risk of type 2 diabetes steadily increases with age, so it’s critical that people in this group check their risk and get the right support. As we begin to see signs of a return to normal life, there has never been a better time to start living healthier lives and we want to help even more people do it. John Harrison, 53, of Burton Joyce in Nottinghamshire, lost 55kg (8th 6lbs) thanks to the Healthier You program. Changes to his diet included reducing fat intake, reducing red meat meals, and increasing the amount of chicken and legumes. He now also takes a brisk walk five times a week. I was determined that the lockdown wouldn’t prevent me from being healthier, he said. I got great support through video sessions and was able to go from 127kg in 2019 to 72kg in just 14 months. My quality of life has really improved and these days I can do a lot more without feeling exhausted. I can buy and wear trendy clothes, including skinny jeans.

