  • Elle King Miranda Lambert ACM 2021

    Elle King and Miranda Lambert arrive in the same style at the 56th Academy of Country Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee on April 18. Lambert played with Chris Stapleton.(Brent Harrington / CBS 2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved)

    Best New Artist Gabby Barrett arrives at the 56th Academy of Country Music Awards.(Jon Morgan / CBS 2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved)

    Jimmie Allen flashes his purple prince at the awards show.(Jon Morgan / CBS 2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved)

    Mickey Guyton dazzles on the red carpet.(Brent Harrington / CBS 2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved)

    Tenille Arts strikes a royal pose in a golden ball gown.(Brent Harrington / CBS 2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved)

    Chris Young and Kane Brown are all smiles.(Ryan Musick / CBS 2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved)

    Nicole Hocking and Luke Combs contrast in a black and white suit and dress jumpsuit at the 56th Academy of Country Music Awards.(Photo by John Shearer / ACMA2021 / Getty Images for ACM)

    Carly Pearce, winner of the Music Event of the Year award for I Hope Youre Happy Now, is pretty rosy.(Photo by John Shearer / ACMA2021 / Getty Images for ACM)

    New mum Maren Morris sparkles at the awards show in a floor-length maxi dress.(Photo by John Shearer / ACMA2021 / Getty Images for ACM)

    Kelsea Ballerini matched her mask with her slender green dress.(John Shearer / ACMA2021 / Getty Images for ACM)

    Blake Shelton rocked a denim look for the starry night.(Jason Kempin / ACMA2021 / Getty Images for ACM)