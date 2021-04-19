Women journalists slam prime minister for linking rape to dress code – Journal

KARACHI: From Attire to Desire, an online conference hosted by the Uks Research Center here on Saturday allowed several women journalists, writers and academics across the country to share their views on the issue of women’s dress code and whether it is the real reason or motive for the rape. .

Senior reporter Nasim Zehra said blaming the dress code for something as heinous as rape weakens the victim. This puts the blame on the victim and empowers the abuser, she said. Suddenly the attention shifts from the abuser to the victim, to her character and how she behaves and how she deserves what is happening to her. And it’s all about what she wears, which makes pardah a safety mechanism. It makes rape kosher. It diverts the blame for the crime, she believed.

Mehmal Sarfraz said that the hosts of several news channels echoed what had been said about it by the Prime Minister to remind people that rape was about lust and not what one wore. But he tied lust to everything under the sun. What was said was not that different from what CCPO Lahore had said after the rape on the highway.

He puts the blame on the victim and empowers the abuser

Professor Sadia Mahmood, who teaches at the University of Karachi, spoke from her students’ perspective. There are over 70% female students at my university and a lot of them wear the hijab. Some wear it because they use public transportation to get around. One day, I saw one of my students and I didn’t even recognize her without her hijab. She explained that she only wore the hijab when using public transport and that the day she was not fully covered, she was dropped off at university by her father, the professor said. So there is insecurity among girls and they feel safe wearing the abaya or the hijab.

Writer and novelist Bina Shah said she was disturbed by the Prime Minister’s statement and was on social media for days to counter his account. I was on social networks because the mainstream media failed to defend women. Our media has a lot of women and if they don’t challenge this misogynistic thinking, then who else will? Bina said.

The media can analyze the prime ministers’ statement. Someone should push for an interview where they can sit down and clarify what he was really trying to say for once. These times can be learning times for a large part of our population, she said.

Adeela Akmal, a young journalist, stressed that the media is a reflection of society, but the news media is a separate entity. We like to blame women even though our media try to do otherwise, not everyone reads the papers or watches the news. They watch content where these bad stories are broadcast, such as plays and TV series, she said.

Senior reporter Afia Salam shared a personal incident. Just three days ago, I saw an old man pass by who turned around and ordered me to cover my head. Here I must say that our Prime Minister cannot understand complex narratives. He stumbled across the trail talking about rape and child harassment and started talking about women and what they wear or the way they behave in public. It is necessary to send back the statistics to the figure. Parliament and parliamentary committees should challenge him on this as well, she said.

Farieha Aziz, another young media figure, said she found the prime minister’s statement to be a combination of ignorance and arrogance. Even the courts say the abuser is the one you need to focus on. He even admits that sex workers are also raped. And here the Prime Minister of our country is pointing fingers at women and their dress codes, she said.

The young journalist Munizae Jahangir, also spoke about the misogynist mentality and the Prime Minister. There was an article he wrote in the 1990s that my mom [late Asma Jahangir] responded to. His views were clear from this article. So what he said now is no surprise to me, she said.

How did our editorial staff react to his statement? Well, the men weren’t comfortable with the conversation. We had to follow this news. We could not. Why weren’t women standing outside the National Assembly? she regretted. Our women did not have the answer they should have had. Even a story of rape in newsrooms is seen as a side story or something that can only be tackled by female journalists. But it’s not just a women’s problem because statistics tell us that boys are also raped.

Journalist Lubna Jerar said that women journalists, especially women news anchors and hosts who have been there since Ziaul Haqs days, should speak out and motivate and empower others.

Earlier, the director of the Uks Research Center explained that rape and the dress code are two different things. It doesn’t matter whether women are dressed in a particular way or not dressed in a particular way. We will have to be very loud about this in order to deal with the misogynistic state of mind, she said. Let’s talk about this mindset and how women and girls live under the burden of self-defense because of it. We have to change this mentality because women in hijabs are also raped, children are raped, men are raped, transgender people are raped, even corpses are dug up.

Posted in Dawn on April 19, 2021