Fashion
5 best shoe stores in Austin 🥇
Below is a list of the best and major shoe stores in Austin. To help you find the best shoe stores near you in Austin, we’ve put together our own list based on this list of rating points.
Best Austins Shoe Stores:
The top rated shoe stores in Austin are:
- Karavel shoes Veteran shoe retailer offering a wide range of brands of comfort footwear for men and women since 1960.
- DSW Designer shoe warehouse a retail chain is known for its wide selection of branded and designer shoes and handbags at discounted prices.
- Texas Shoe Exchange store that buys, sells and trades sneakers from Nike, Adidas and other top brands.
- Nice Kicks Austin sneaker specialist presenting a large collection, including limited versions, in minimalist excavations.
- Shoe carnival chain of stores selling a wide range of designer shoes for men, women and children.
Karavel shoes
Karavel shoeshas created a legacy of comfort for Austin residents when it comes to footwear designed for both fashion and comfort. For nearly a century, Karavel Shoes has had a growing relationship with the Austin natives focusing on improving and comforting people when it comes to footwear. They specialize in European comfort shoes, so you can be sure to find the perfectly fitting pair that is not only comfortable, but stylish and premium at the same time. Having a large collection to choose from, you will surely find the perfect pair which will not only bring you comfort but also fashion.
Products:
Socks for men, women, arch supports.
LOCATION:
Address: 5501 Burnet Rd, Austin, TX 78756
Telephone: (512) 459-7603
Website:karavelshoes.com
COMMENTS:
Amazing customer service! I am so happy that Karavel is paving the way for purchases and returns. Great security protocols regarding COVID19. And a big thank you to Stephen for his help over the phone! Grace Jones-Taylor
DSW Designer shoe warehouse
DSW Designer shoe warehouseis a go-to destination for all things footwear like the latest styles, hottest brands and best deals in Austin. With DSW, shoe lovers can go on a treasure hunt to find the best fashionable or seasonal brands and styles. Their branches have more than 25,000 pairs of designer shoes for men and women and even for children. Top brands like Top-Sider, Puma, Nike, Sperry, New Balance and many more are plentiful in this amazing shoe store. Besides their extensive shoe collection, DSW also offers handbags, accessories and anything a shoe collector could want.
Products:
Women, men, kids, accessories, athletics and sneakers.
LOCATION:
Address: 10515 North Mopac Expressway Austin, TX 78759
Telephone: (512) 372-8256
Website:dsw.com
COMMENTS:
Nice, clean and open store. Well organised. The staff were polite and helpful when asked. The only problem was the sales area needed cleaning behind customers leaving things on the floor. Stephen trello
Texas Shoe Exchange
Texas Shoe Exchangeis the premier destination where you can find shoes for every occasion in your life. Their store has a large collection of brands like Adidas, Nike, Jordan and Yeezy. Due to their incredible collection of the hottest and most popular brands, their shoes are among the most popular and in demand in the Austin market. Apart from their amazing collection of shoes, they also provide cleaning products and services such as laces, odor eliminators and shine products. Finally, they also have a large collection of limited edition toys and action figures.
Products:
Sneakers, tennis shoes, shoe cleaners, collectible toys, designer pages.
LOCATION:
Address: 307 W Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Austin, TX 78701
Telephone: (737) 300-2936
Website:texasshoeexchangeaustin.com
COMMENTS:
One of the best sneaker stores I have ever been to. The staff are very friendly. I would totally recommend it to any Austin area sneaker lover. I will definitely be going back. Mario carmona
Nice Kicks Austin
Nice Kicks AustinServing Austin for the past ten years with great pleasure. The store offers an extensive collection of the best and latest brands of footwear and footwear alongside the equipment. They have supported the Austin community, and in return, the Austins community has returned the favor on several occasions, creating a cool, symbiotic relationship. As a leading sneaker store, Nice Kicks has developed a solid understanding of sneaker culture; like what’s hot, what’s in demand and what customers want. For this reason, they have been synchronized with the market, making them a prime destination for customers.
Products:
Men, women, children, pretty kicks.
LOCATION:
Address: 2900 Guadalupe St, Austin, TX 78705
Telephone: (512) 953-4207
Website:shopnicekicks.com
COMMENTS:
I didn’t expect to buy anything but came out with a great find Yeezy 380 Mist! The associate was very helpful and they were very happy to let people know about their new COVID store rules as soon as they entered. Christine reyes
Shoe carnival
Shoe carnivalis a one-stop shoe store conveniently located near Interstate 35. Whether you’re looking for high performance shoes for the gym or formal shoes to wear to the office, Shoe Carnival has it all. Big brands like Adidas, Crocs, Nike, Puma, Madden Girl and others have affordable prices, adding the daily deals they have. If you are looking for your next pair of shoes, or if you need dress shoes for a wedding or formal occasion, Shoe Carnival is your go-to destination for anything and everything when it comes to footwear.
Products:
Women, men, children, accessories, brands, gift guide, daily offers.
LOCATION:
Address: 9500 S IH 35 Frontage Rd, Austin, TX 78748
Telephone: (512) 292-3140
Website:shoecarnival.com
COMMENTS:
They have a great selection of shoes. Competitive prices today we went in a two by two pair the shoe store was really clean and the staff were really nice. Our son couldn’t wait to put on his new shoes. Gilbert G.
Alain Atkins is the editor-in-chief of Kevs Best. Alain has worked as a journalist for nearly a decade after publishing articles in numerous print and digital publications, including the Argus Leader and the Huffing Post. Alain is based in St Louis and covers issues affecting his city and state. When he’s not busy in the newsroom, Alain enjoys hiking.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit