5 best shoe stores in Austin 🥇

Below is a list of the best and major shoe stores in Austin.

Best Austins Shoe Stores:

The top rated shoe stores in Austin are:

Karavel shoes

Karavel shoeshas created a legacy of comfort for Austin residents when it comes to footwear designed for both fashion and comfort. For nearly a century, Karavel Shoes has had a growing relationship with the Austin natives focusing on improving and comforting people when it comes to footwear. They specialize in European comfort shoes, so you can be sure to find the perfectly fitting pair that is not only comfortable, but stylish and premium at the same time. Having a large collection to choose from, you will surely find the perfect pair which will not only bring you comfort but also fashion.

Products:

Socks for men, women, arch supports.

LOCATION:

Address: 5501 Burnet Rd, Austin, TX 78756

Telephone: (512) 459-7603

Website:karavelshoes.com

COMMENTS:

Amazing customer service! I am so happy that Karavel is paving the way for purchases and returns. Great security protocols regarding COVID19. And a big thank you to Stephen for his help over the phone! Grace Jones-Taylor

DSW Designer shoe warehouse

DSW Designer shoe warehouseis a go-to destination for all things footwear like the latest styles, hottest brands and best deals in Austin. With DSW, shoe lovers can go on a treasure hunt to find the best fashionable or seasonal brands and styles. Their branches have more than 25,000 pairs of designer shoes for men and women and even for children. Top brands like Top-Sider, Puma, Nike, Sperry, New Balance and many more are plentiful in this amazing shoe store. Besides their extensive shoe collection, DSW also offers handbags, accessories and anything a shoe collector could want.

Products:

Women, men, kids, accessories, athletics and sneakers.

LOCATION:

Address: 10515 North Mopac Expressway Austin, TX 78759

Telephone: (512) 372-8256

Website:dsw.com

COMMENTS:

Nice, clean and open store. Well organised. The staff were polite and helpful when asked. The only problem was the sales area needed cleaning behind customers leaving things on the floor. Stephen trello

Texas Shoe Exchange

Texas Shoe Exchangeis the premier destination where you can find shoes for every occasion in your life. Their store has a large collection of brands like Adidas, Nike, Jordan and Yeezy. Due to their incredible collection of the hottest and most popular brands, their shoes are among the most popular and in demand in the Austin market. Apart from their amazing collection of shoes, they also provide cleaning products and services such as laces, odor eliminators and shine products. Finally, they also have a large collection of limited edition toys and action figures.

Products:

Sneakers, tennis shoes, shoe cleaners, collectible toys, designer pages.

LOCATION:

Address: 307 W Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Austin, TX 78701

Telephone: (737) 300-2936

Website:texasshoeexchangeaustin.com

COMMENTS:

One of the best sneaker stores I have ever been to. The staff are very friendly. I would totally recommend it to any Austin area sneaker lover. I will definitely be going back. Mario carmona

Nice Kicks Austin

Nice Kicks AustinServing Austin for the past ten years with great pleasure. The store offers an extensive collection of the best and latest brands of footwear and footwear alongside the equipment. They have supported the Austin community, and in return, the Austins community has returned the favor on several occasions, creating a cool, symbiotic relationship. As a leading sneaker store, Nice Kicks has developed a solid understanding of sneaker culture; like what’s hot, what’s in demand and what customers want. For this reason, they have been synchronized with the market, making them a prime destination for customers.

Products:

Men, women, children, pretty kicks.

LOCATION:

Address: 2900 Guadalupe St, Austin, TX 78705

Telephone: (512) 953-4207

Website:shopnicekicks.com

COMMENTS:

I didn’t expect to buy anything but came out with a great find Yeezy 380 Mist! The associate was very helpful and they were very happy to let people know about their new COVID store rules as soon as they entered. Christine reyes

Shoe carnival

Shoe carnivalis a one-stop shoe store conveniently located near Interstate 35. Whether you’re looking for high performance shoes for the gym or formal shoes to wear to the office, Shoe Carnival has it all. Big brands like Adidas, Crocs, Nike, Puma, Madden Girl and others have affordable prices, adding the daily deals they have. If you are looking for your next pair of shoes, or if you need dress shoes for a wedding or formal occasion, Shoe Carnival is your go-to destination for anything and everything when it comes to footwear.

Products:

Women, men, children, accessories, brands, gift guide, daily offers.

LOCATION:

Address: 9500 S IH 35 Frontage Rd, Austin, TX 78748

Telephone: (512) 292-3140

Website:shoecarnival.com

COMMENTS:

They have a great selection of shoes. Competitive prices today we went in a two by two pair the shoe store was really clean and the staff were really nice. Our son couldn’t wait to put on his new shoes. Gilbert G.