Both & fills the fashion void with its gender-affirming clothing

Most of us know this crippling feeling that I have nothing to wear. I actually missed social events because I changed my clothes so many times that by the time I got dressed the party was over. (Sorry, Ari, I was really on my way.) I think it’s fair to say that trans and gender non-conforming folx (or TGNC) have worse, because despite the fashion industry giant , there are hardly any clothes made just for us. Both & is a new brand aimed at a world of style devoid of gender-affirming clothing.

Both & is one clothing company which was born out of necessity. Last summer, Finnegan Shepard, the founder of Both & was recovering from a high profile operation. It was the start of the pandemic. In case you don’t remember, the world was pretty scary and uncertain then. It was like everything was falling apart, Shepard told me. He wanted to be excited to bring his body back to the world once it reopened but found that he kept thinking, now that I have no boobs what should I wear?

All the objects Shepard found during his long search masc trans the clothing options were hyperfunctional, rainbow-covered, or totally agender. It seemed like the available clothing lines were lacking for those of us who don’t want to completely erase sex and are tired of the loose sweatshirt. Amen. I identify as fluid and especially present as a woman, but when I want to show my mascot side, I feel like there is literally no option other than the 100 or so t-shirts that I have. cut the sleeves, none of which are particularly suitable for anything. other than skateboarding.

The problem is, trans people have to choose between clothes designed for cis men, which are not suitable, and clothes designed for non-binary people who want their clothes to be totally devoid of any scent of binary fashion references. Those are two very valid stylistic choices, of course, but Shepard wanted something else, and he wanted to see if other people were doing it too.

Unlike traditional fashion lines, which in their turn decide what we peasants should wear, Shepard wanted to take a community-centered approach to design. So he interviewed people. I also don’t mean that he ran a five-person trans focus group or a generic company survey. Shepard has set up calls and zooms with over 500 people in the TGNC community and has done extensive interviews with all of them himself.

Shepard asked people what kinds of problems they had, and then he set about solving them. What he found confirmed what Shepard suspected that trans people use clothes to express themselves and are unhappy with current options, he says. The imperative to express oneself through clothing is a double-edged sword, he says. On the one hand, you get to manage your identity and your expression. On the other hand, you have the burden of maintaining your identity with an insufficient number of tools available.

Shepard wanted to give people tools to start dealing with this double-edged sword. I knew I wanted to start small and tackle problems one by one, Shepard says. The most common thing he heard from the folks at TGNC was that they wanted T-shirts that matched. It’s not really that hard to solve from a design standpoint, he says. He worked with Portuguese producers to create a capsule collection of three 100% cotton shirts made in small batches.

Yes, Shepard did all that work to make three shirts. As all the fast fashion around us evidenced, producing clothes in small batches is not a quick way to make money. This is kind of the point. Both & is more of a beautifully organized mutual aid than an uncompromising business enterprise. Our goal is to provide high-quality, evidence-based designs that help people in our community feel seen, safe and empowered, says Shepard. And it worked. Anyone who puts on a shirt says the magic.

The magic of Both & shows not only in their products, but in all of their branding. The Both & Insta is lots of great photos people from TGNC and excerpts from interviews with them. Every brand says they care about the people they serve, but talking to Shepard makes it clear that he really does care about him, and showcasing the faces and voices of the people he makes clothes for does. let everyone who sees them care too. One night I bit down on Both & Insta and found myself bordering on sobs reading the stories of people who had spent their entire lives feeling alienated from their bodies, finally feeling gorgeous and good in their own right. skin.

Can a few T-shirts really change the experience of one of the most marginalized groups in society? Well, fashion certainly won’t solve systemic oppression, but it can definitely help people cope with the harshness of the world. By offering all styles of clothing in sizes and fits that suit all body types, people in general will feel more free to express themselves in the way that suits them best, says Dulcinea Pitagora, psychotherapist based at New York who works with people with marginalized sexual and gender identities.

Pitagora says having clothes made for them can help boost the self-esteem and confidence of the people at TGNC, but clothes aren’t just about psychological well-being. Having access to clothes that fit them well might make people at TGNC feel more secure in the world. Having clothes that match their gender correctly can also help keep people safe, Pitagora says, by helping them look the way they want to look at the world, [clothes can help folks] get the kind of attention they want or avoid the kind of attention they don’t want. This could be particularly crucial for people with TGNC who do not have access to, or do not want, hormone therapy or gender-affirming surgery.

Yes, Shepard agrees. Clothing can help us feel comfortable and secure, Shepard says. Sometimes it feels like the world doesn’t care about trans people. When you don’t have access to the tools you need to navigate the world, it’s an uphill battle. Shepard is trying to give these tools to the people at TGNC. Oh, and sidenote, the three in the Both & Pilot capsule collection are gorgeous. Their price ranges from $ 39 to $ 45 and are currently available for pre-order.