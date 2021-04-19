The way forward: Nathan McGuire is a face and voice for the future of fashion

TOMMY ICONS LOGO HOODED SWEATSHIRT, REGULAR FIT STRIPED OXFORD SHIRT, TOMMY SWEATSHIRT PANTS, MIXED TEXTURE BUCKET SNEAKERS, TOMMY HILFIGER, SHOP THE COLLECTION

Nathan McGuire isn’t sure he’s an activist in certain terms. His current role, his process, his prospects are for him a natural progression of his fort. It is an innate and non-negotiable fight. McGuires advocating for the future of Indigenous rights within the fashion industry is neither orchestrated nor planned. Rather, he sets an example and speaks from the heart. In person, he is refined, calm and spoken softly. He’s also unmistakably handsome. It is immediately obvious why it has become such a popular model in recent years. However, this proud man of Whadjuk Noongar of Boorloo (Perth) was not always focused on fashion and his background lies in professional hockey and the Western Australian Institute of Sport.

This former athletic career is far from the emerging male face it is in the Australian fashion industry. But McGuires Path these days is not only paved with a growing number of high-profile bookings, but also a commitment to building diversity and putting Indigenous practices at the forefront of fashion protocols.

McGuire started modeling in 2015, at the age of 25. After six years of practice, he is now calm and relaxed in front of the camera. He easily switches between a cool, sultry guy and a preppy jock with just a flick of the collar. Yet since his introduction, McGuire has remained determined to stand up for what he believes in. We spend the first part of our discussion discussing the abrupt change he noticed as a result of last year’s Black Lives Matter movement. While he said there was still some way to go, in previous years Indigenous culture and equality were rarely seen as a core topic. These days, even if only through the cultivation of appeals, he said the tide was about to change.

The difference I have noticed is that the conversations I have when I work have really opened up. People are noticing what is happening online with activism and First Nations people have the power to talk about it. The way we consume fashion and information is done through social media. Our amplified First Nations voices within the industry really spark the conversations I have on set. So I think things are starting to change. However, it is still too early to tell. I’m here to make sure this conversation and change continues in a positive way within our industry.

BLOCKED PURE COTTON POLO SHIRT IN TONAL COLOR, BRETON STRIPED SWEATER, TOMMY HILFIGER, SHOP THE COLLECTION

For an Indigenous model, he was keenly aware of the lack of diversity before this new era, but for so long his conversations went largely unheard of. Now McGuire is speaking out on behalf of himself and the Indigenous community, motivated by the positive progression he is witnessing. I have always talked about the lack of diversity in fashion and being one of the few Indigenous Australian models, I wondered why there weren’t more First Nations models in the industry. Until last year he was not engaged in First Nations talent, so I was working as a model and preparing my career. Now that the industry is being challenged to be more inclusive (as it should be), it is very humbling and exciting to be someone the industry thinks about when they are working on diversity and inclusion for their company or brand.

A major problem now is to ensure that brands and media owners properly recognize culture, and not just adhere to existing quotas. It’s not enough to tick a box, says McGuire, these organizations need to know why this is important and why things need to change. [the way the] the industry can genuinely and authentically work for equal representation, it is to engage in the communities with which it wishes to be involved at the grassroots level. This could mean contacting local organizations or programs to see how they can [move] a concept from idea to reality [by] bring this community with them throughout the journey. Another way is to diversify the team behind the scenes of the brand. People in castings, [those] in the boardroom making the decisions or the creatives hired should be included in the conversations around the performance. It’s not just about who we see in campaigns and photo ops anymore, it’s about who created this concept and how we got there with authenticity and cultural respect.

Each year, NAIDOC’s Week of Celebration aims to celebrate Indigenous culture and communities and, in particular, to recognize the achievements of First Nations people in the arts. I ask him if he thinks an event like this is enough, or is it still too symbolic to spill over into the rest of the year?

To our crowd we say, “It’s NAIDOC week all year round for us!” It’s definitely a highlight of the year and something that I personally look forward to. I think the industry could really mark NAIDOC Week as something they are spending more of their time on. This could mean creating campaigns and allocating large budgets to concepts and marketing, where industry and First Nations communities come together and push First Nations creatives and talents to the fore. I think all year round we should see First Nations creatives and talents in everyday imagery for brands at all levels. Designers and their clothes should be stocked in stores alongside other brands. The goal, I think, is to normalize the way we consume First Nations fashion brands. By buying their products and supporting their businesses. A great way to do this is to see some of the First Nations designers at Fashion Weeks alongside other designers, not because of their heritage, but because their work is just as precious and has a place in it. our industry.

1985 COLOR BLOCKED PURE COTTON POLO SHIRT, STRIPED ORGANIC COTTON SWEATER, DENTON SOFT TWILL CHINOS, TOMMY HILFIGER, SHOP THE COLLECTION

The rhetoric may be slowly changing, but it’s thanks to people like McGuire that he continues to grow. He is passionate about his career but even more so about his proud heritage. He only hopes his success can motivate other aspiring Indigenous role models (especially men, given their significant lack in the industry). Hope we will see more opportunities for all kinds of different models who deserve it and are recognized for their work that they give to the industry. For so long everyone has been held to a standard of beauty, but for me, being an Indigenous person, I know my people are the most beautiful in every way imaginable. Yet it is still under-represented. I hope it is a growing and evolving landscape of Indigenous fashion and culture that is authentically celebrated in this space.

As he prepares for his final look on set, as his hair is perfectly absorbed by the stylist, I ask him how he’s been able to change from those days on the hockey field.The worlds are totally different but the two environments taught me a lot in the field. teamwork, discipline and professionalism from an early age. I am happy with my decision to go into fashion because it has really given me so many different opportunities and I still have the opportunity to play the sport that I love. The best of both worlds.

But what about fashion? Has he been influenced to style his hair differently since those days? Especially considering the posh pieces he’s familiar with? I used to only wear sports clothes like jerseys, sweatpants and sneakers and not in a cool way! Since modeling, I have been able to access and wear brands that match my personal style and [Ive] been able to manage and develop [my look]. It’s always the same guy in better outfits.[These days] I love earthy tones and outfits with contrasting colors. A mix of sporty and classic items is always in my wardrobe.

McGuire might be an accidental activist, but that doesn’t really matter. Because taking your platform and using it to cry out to the masses is inspirational. Well, he probably wouldn’t scream, but the message would be clear anyway.

HOODED TECHNICAL JACKET, 1985 COLOR BLOCKED PURE COTTON POLO SHIRT, STRIPED ORGANIC COTTON SWEATER, DENTON SOFT TWILL CHINOS, SNEAKERS, TOMMY HILFIGER, SHOP THE COLLECTION

A FINAL THOUGHT …

What would you say to your 10 year old if you could turn back time?

I would tell little Nath not to stop doing what you believe in. Keep going, people are going to tell you that you don’t have a place in the industry and that they don’t know what to do with your presence, but you will make your way and your community will support you.

READ MORE: ‘THE WAY FORWARD’ WITH CAITLIN FIGUEIREDO, LISA FATNOWNA, JACK GRAY & NATHAN MCGUIRE

PHOTOGRAPHER: STEVEN POPOVICH

GRAZIA FASHION DIRECTOR: KIM PAYNE

VIDEOGRAPHY: HARRY GLASSBOROW

HAIR AND MAKEUP: PINK

HAIR AND MAKEUP ASSISTANT: CHRISTOPHER BYRNE

FASHION ASSISTANT: CHRYSTALLAPHYLACTOU

GRAZIA would like to thank the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation, the traditional custodians of the lands on which our photoshoot took place. We pay tribute to their elders past, present and future. We also pay tribute to other Aborigines and Torres Strait Islanders who view our photos and read the interviews. We also pay tribute to their communities. We are grateful to Nathan, his elders and wish to continue on this path towards reconciliation with the traditional owners of Australia.