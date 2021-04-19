ACM Awards 2021 Fashion Successes and Failures | Gallery

By Megan Riedlinger

7:51 p.m. PDT, April 18, 2021

The ACM Awards were presented on April 18 in Nashville and country stars gathered in droves for the big event. And now that the awards have been handed out, it’s time for Wonderwall.com to take a look at the winners (and losers!) In the fashion department. The first one standing? A big name that did not wow us in the fashion department this year Miranda Lambert. The singer opted for double denim on the big night, accessorized with lots of turquoise, a white hat and white boots. And although it was quintessentially country, we couldn’t be behind this outfit for such a big night. Read on to see more of the best and least dressed stars of the night RELATED: Best Fashion From The ACM Awards Past

Beautiful in green! Kelsea Ballerini arrived in a stunning emerald green dress from Dolce & Gabbana. The beauty’s ACM Awards look was tailor-made and featured a strapless silhouette with a thigh slit that showcased her perfectly matching strappy heels. Let’s take a look at this one from another angle. RELATED: ACM Awards Nominees 2021: Get to Know Their Loved Ones

Kelsea Ballerini’s glamorous green Dolce & Gabbana dress featured a dreamy train detail that followed her on the gray carpet. And the star accessorized her messy ponytail with a matching emerald green bow. RELATED: Fashion Flashback: ACM Awards 2011

Yikes! What’s going on here, Ingrid Andress? The country singer arrived at the ACM Awards in this funky silver cropped top with floor-length bangs with pale blue baggy pants. And while we didn’t like the look, we liked the way she paired it with these matching pale blue sandals.

It was a beautiful blush-toned dress for Maren Morris at the ACM Awards. The beauty, who attended hubby Ryan Hurd, chose this halter-style bodycon LBV dress, which showcased a boldly low neckline, fitted waist and perfectly fitted silhouette in a lovely blush velvet fabric. Let’s take a look at her husband’s look next

We love it when men wear unique colors, and Ryan Hurd’s sage green selection was a welcome respite from basic suits. The singer sported this Dolce & Gabbana linen suit in the unique hue and paired it with a mint green turtleneck for a surprisingly charming wedding, and completed the ensemble with Aldo moccasins. Now let’s get a better look at this cool color combo and the details of her costume next.

On a closer look, Ryan Hurd’s sage green Dolce & Gabbana suit featured a D&G logo across the chest in a seam that matched the mint green hue of its turtleneck almost perfectly.

We’re not entirely sure what’s going on here, but we know we’re not fans of this look. Little Big Town’s Kimberly Schlapman arrived in this shimmering navy and green midi dress with inexplicable pink ruffles along the neckline. She completed her look with dark blue strappy sandals and eye makeup.

Mickey Guyton went for a champagne hue at the ACM Awards, wearing this gorgeous long sleeve, beaded Naeem Khan dress. We loved the color, the plunging neckline and center slit, and the way the singer paired it with Stuart Weirtzman’s cute velvet heels.

Blake Shelton, did you forget you were going to the ACM Awards ?! We know the stars might be a little rusty on the red carpet these days, but that’s no excuse for this country singer’s Canadian tuxedo and boots on one of the biggest parties in the world. country music.

Pretty in pink! Carly Pearce served up a gorgeous hot pink Monique Lhuillier moment, rocking this one-shoulder dress with ruching at the waist and a thigh slit that showcased her matching hot pink sandals.

Look at this sparkly mini! Martina McBride donned this sparkly long-sleeved dress at the ACM Awards, which featured sheer panels on a plunging neckline and sequins all over. But it was his shows that really stole the show! Check out these cute lace up sandals that added even more sparkle!

While we applauded his fashion risk, we weren’t crazy about Jimmie Allen’s funky purple, black and white ensemble at the ACM Awards. The cool country singer wore a custom Travis Austin costume with white lapels, a black t-shirt underneath, white sneakers with black laces and topped it off with a purple hat that wasn’t just daring, it also matched the pace and repeat behind him! Then, a better overview of its accessories

When it came time to accessorize Jimmie Allen’s purple outfit, he opted for layered necklaces that added sparkle and lots of rings! It also included a beautiful watch set with diamonds and a pearl bracelet.

Tenille Arts seduced in this pretty brown Dolce & Gabbana design. The singer’s off-the-shoulder seam featured a sweetheart neckline and a full skirt with a thigh slit, which showed off her matching chocolate brown Stuart Weitzman sandals, and a chocolate brown chain detail as a strap, along a shoulder, along the bodice and around the waist. Let’s have a better view of the details then

We loved the chocolate brown chain detail on Tenille Arts’ otherwise delicate couture dress, giving the look a unique touch. She added gold David Yurman rings and chunky gold hoops to complete her ACM Awards look.

Karen Fairchild missed this odd combination at the ACM Awards night. The Little Big Town member chose a gold Stella McCartney mini dress with lots of pleats, which was nice in itself, but wasn’t great when paired with those gray above-the-knee boots.

Well done, Darius Rucker! The country superstar arrived in a three-piece suit, adding a white dress shirt, gray tie, and black dress shoes to complete her dashing look.

Hello, Leslie Jordan! The comedian, who became a social media phenomenon in 2020, sported this gold costume for the ACM Awards with all-over embroidery of flowers, cacti and lizards. It also had a massive design on the back of the jacket, which we’ll see next.

You certainly can’t call Leslie Jordan’s ACM Awards boring! It had a bold design on the back and it finished the look with brown and teal boots.

Little Big Town’s Jimi Westbrook stayed classic in a pointy black suit from Theory. But when it came time to add a dress shirt underneath, he added a little pizzazz and color via a blue print shirt.

Jeans are never a hit at an awards ceremony. Sorry, Gabby Barrett, but despite dressing up that floral blouse, the addition of L’Agence denim and heels didn’t make this look chic enough for the ACM Awards.

Looking dapper, Luke Combs! The singer arrived in an elegant plaid suit jacket, black dress shirt, dress pants and boots for the big night, accompanied by his beautiful wife whom we will see next.

Luke Combs’ wife Nicole Hocking looked gorgeous in this edgy white mini dress at the ACM Awards party. Her dress featured embellishments along the shoulder, a plunging neckline, cutouts at the waist, and a short skirt, and she aptly paired the look with metallic strappy sandals.

We weren’t wowed by the funky dress of Highwomen member Amanda Shires. Her dress featured a sheer top layer with a floral applique that included a thigh slit. She cemented this miss when she chose to complete her look with bright red shoes and a floral headband.

Country crooner Lee Brice donned a sleek gray suit for the ACM Awards, adding a black tie-less dress shirt and boots to the mix for a sharp look.

We don’t really know what was going on with singer Devin Dawson’s ACM Awards look. Her plaid suit featured an ombre design that started out in solid black, flowed into a red plaid, then reverted to black before ending on top of her black boots. And while we appreciate a different take on a boring costume, this one may have missed the mark.

Ashley McBryde looked lovely in red. The singer kept it simple in this halter-style dress, which showed off her tattoos and had a glamorous figure on the floor.

We wish Eric Church lost the sunglasses posing at the ACM Awards, but that wasn’t our only bone to choose with the country star. He also sported a shiny red leather jacket, black t-shirt, jeans and boots for the event, for a casual and unforgettable fashion moment.

The right way to wear a leather jacket? Let Blanco Brown demonstrate! The singer arrived in this chic all-black ensemble with a black bag and layers of silver jewelry which he topped with a mustard yellow beanie.

Cece Winamp embraced spring in this pretty dress with multicolored floral embellishments. The singer’s black midi dress also featured sheer sleeves and a sheer neckline, as well as tulle trimmed at the hem.

You couldn’t tell Dierks Bentley was on his way to an awards show. The singer has selected for the occasion the very ordinary outfit of a red plaid shirt, jeans and boots.

Tanya Blount selected a cute sparkly off-shoulder dress for the ACM Awards. We loved the sparkle of the sequins all over and the way she added a pop of color via these strappy red heels.

Leah Sykes wore this cute black mini dress to the ACM Awards, which featured ruffles, a high neck, and semi-sheer sleeves. She paired the cute dress with plain black sandals and some standout earrings, which we’ll see next.