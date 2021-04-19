Genderless jewelry doesn’t have to be neutral





To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, register here. The jewelry was resilient in the pandemic. But as the trend pendulum evolves into bold, bright and extravagant jewelry styles, many fine jewelry collections touted as gender-neutral might be just too boring for consumer tastes. Many luxury brands have produced genderless collections in recent months. Bulgari launched the gender neutral line B.zero1 Rock in March 2020, Louis Vuitton added its unisex Volt line in November 2020, and Dior is joining the trend with its unisex line of Dior Gem watches and fine jewelry this spring. However, many of these collections focus on solid metals and small clear stones rather than extravagant high fashion pieces. Neutral hero pieces, such as the Boucherons Quatre ring, the Cartiers Love bracelet or the Bulgaris B.zero1, are sold to all genders. This leaves a void for emerging brands in the fine jewelry space to offer customers of all genders who want to wear more colorful and daring jewelry. Jewelry has been a part of the style for 10 years, says Hlne Poulit-Duquesne, CEO of Boucheron. It’s not just about showing power or status now. It’s a lot more about expressing yourself and yourself. Defining a product by the gender of its customer is no longer necessary, she suggests. At Boucheron, we don’t focus on saying it’s for men and it’s for women. We’re genderless, which means we’re more interested in the individual, she says. Focus on gender mainstreaming Analysts expect growing demand for gender neutrality in jewelry in the future, reflecting activity in fashion and beauty, says Anita Balchandani, McKinsey partner and head of luxury for the EMEA region. Jewelry is a dynamic landscape, she says, with Gen Z interest sparked by social media and technological innovation. There are a lot of innovations now as colored stones become more and more popular and lab-grown diamonds make fine jewelry more affordable. This means more people want to enter the market, she says. Almost 25% of Gen Z members expect their gender identification to change over the course of their lives, according to a study by Irregular Labs, commissioned by Gucci. Today, jewelry is a new way for men to express themselves, from the viral Harry Styless pearl necklace to the rise of the brooches. Bulgari Jewelery General Manager Mauro Di Roberto comments on the change in attitude, accelerated by the pandemic. There has been an evolution of any gender, whether male or gender identity, enjoying wearing Bulgari jewelry, he says, I’m not looking at it from the point of view of view of the collection. I think the gender opportunity goes beyond the product, he says.

