Mark Cho on the evolution of the gentleman style and its activities

Mark Cho, co-owner of British brand Drakes and menswear boutiques The Armory in Hong Kong and New York City, is an expert in tailoring and sartorial elegance. He tells us about his activities, his personal sense of dress and the evolution of the gentleman style.

How did you get started in the sartorial world?

I went to school in London and at 16 you were allowed to wear a costume instead of the school uniform. I liked the idea of ​​wearing something similar to what my dad wore to work, and ended up sinking deep into the rabbis of bespoke men’s clothing. I spent a lot of time reading about tailoring and styling, talking to my dad and his friends, and harassing the store staff. Tailored clothing fascinates me endlessly and I love every aspect of it: from the rules and craftsmanship to materials and history.

Mark Cho

What are your rules for achieving a gentlemanly style?

I recommend learning some of the basic rules and then wearing tailored clothing as much as possible. It may take a little getting used to wearing these types of clothes. The end goal is for the clothes to be a natural extension of you. You should feel like it’s perfectly natural to wear it all the time. As you gain more experience, you also learn to wear it your own way, rather than conforming to someone else’s formula.

What are the five items every man should have in his wardrobe?

A navy single-breasted blazer, medium gray pants, a navy double-breasted suit, a patterned brown sports coat, and an ivory linen suit (maybe not so essential). These are clothes that can still serve you well for a long, long time without feeling trendy, fancy, or overworked.

What are the most common mistakes or even your own nonsense when it comes to the way people buy and wear men’s clothing?

Wearing clothes that are too tight is probably the most common. Some people like their clothes to fit like yoga clothes when it is really much more comfortable and stylish to have a little ease in your clothes. Tailored clothing has the ability to create a flattering shape for a man, such as having a slightly fuller chest, a pinched waist, and a small flare in the hips of the jacket. A beautiful silhouette is created from subtle differences in size at the chest, waist and hips. It is an illusion that good tailored clothing can create. In fact, you can’t achieve this if your clothes are too tight. In addition, I strongly favor men who dress comfortably with tailor-made clothes. I think if you are uncomfortable it is not really possible to look your best.

Why and how did you start The Armory with your partner Alan See?

I wish I had had an amazing business plan, but honestly I really enjoyed tailor-made clothing and dealing with clients. Alan felt the same and we were both sewing aficionados from afar. Various things in our lives aligned to make Hong Kong the most viable place for us to create The Armory. New York was a bit of luck. We already ship a lot to New York through our online store and when it came time to think about expanding it was a good fit. We have had our wonderful store in Tribeca for six years now. I miss that very much. I typically spend about a third of my year in the US looking after it.

You could probably get away with a white wallet for the rest of your life Mark Cho

Does the type of man who shops at The Armory differ from west to east?

They are quite similar in character and personality, but their habits can be a little different for geographical reasons. Our products range from very good to some of the best, but they’re not for people looking for a brand name or a streamlined, streamlined experience. Our customers tend to be interested in clothes and have the patience to discover more. I have found that people tend to want the exotic. Americans find Japanese couture more exotic and interesting than Italian couture, and vice versa. I think the level of general sewing knowledge is higher in Hong Kong considering its rich history as a sewing center. New York certainly needs a lot more sturdy shoes, rain boots and overcoats!

The exterior of the Armories Tribeca store in New York

What’s your take on streetwear and flowing dress? Does it have an impact on what you do?

I am mostly puzzled. Everyone has the right to do what they want, more power for them. I just don’t think I’m the right demographic to fully understand this.

Customize styles: Italian or British, and why?

I love the UK but prefer Italian tailoring. It’s softer, more comfortable, and suits my personality better.

The Armory brands are generally incredibly well organized. How do you choose who to store and how important is it to have that personal touch with labels and manufacturers?

Thank you! Were unusual in that everyone on the purchasing team is also in the shop floor, so there is probably a different level of understanding from our customers than most similar companies. It is very important to have a personal connection with a label or a manufacturer. Without this connection, it’s hard to feel truly invested in what you’re selling. One of the reasons we have so many brands is that we want there to be choices, not only for our customers, but also for our own people. We encourage them to develop their own preferences and make recommendations to their clients based on their own judgment.

Is there something the younger generation of tailoring and costume fans want the previous ones didn’t?

Softer, lighter sewing, especially Neapolitan tailoring, was relatively niche until the last 10 years. If you talk to older tailors in Hong Kong, many of them can tell you about a distinct transition, around 10 to 15 years ago when young customers started to come in and ask for a softer tailoring. . Many of them also didn’t like making these changes at first, the requested changes were far from what they were used to, but luckily many tailors from Hong Kong came.

Mark Cho in Hong Kong

How would you describe your personal style and your sense of gravity?

Usually quite relaxed, with more sober colors, favoring Italian or American Ivy silhouettes. Sometimes I like clothes that most people would find weird, I think that’s the British trend in me.

Which outfits or accessories have the greatest sentimental value and why?

We designed this model called the 3PB three pocket jacket. It’s a cropped, cropped bomber jacket that we can make from virtually any fabric. I really like wearing mine, I think it’s a modern successor to the sports coat. I make them myself in tweed in winter and in heavy linen or in a light cotton kimono for summer.

Let’s talk about accessories: handkerchiefs, scarves, cufflinks, ties, bags, shoes and glasses. What are the key rules that you like to follow?

You could probably get away with a white sleeve for the rest of your life. I also like the blue pouches. I like Drakes scarves the best I think we offer the best designs, both in terms of color and pattern, but also material. I slowly get back into the cufflinks: I like them with a white shirt with a placket collar as part of a very classic and dressy outfit. I prefer English ties (mostly Drakes) or Italian knit ties, especially in black. I love that my tote bags are taller than they are wide, and I love that my briefcases are wider than they are tall. I think grained leather is a great home somewhere between suede and plain calfskin and would recommend anyone to consider keeping a brown or black grained calfskin moccasin on hand. For glasses, it’s good to have a few pairs. I like black acetate in the heavier styles made by Nackymade or the lightweight titanium styles by Ann and Valentin or Mr Leight.

The Armory in Landmark, Hong Kong

You bought the British brand Drakes some time ago with Michael Hill, taking a label with a bit of heritage. What was your vision from the start and how did you get there?

Drakes was never a Savile Row label until about two years ago. It was a great brand with a great history and a great design archive. More importantly, there was a very good factory producing excellent handmade ties. I picked up Michael Drake because I really wanted to see great ties made and sold for as long as possible. Michael Hill is one of the brightest creative directors I’ve ever worked with and he’s done some amazing things with Drakes. Over the years the business has grown and we have taken over our own shirt factory and we have also expanded into many other products. These days were more like a brand, with the emphasis on design starting with a deep understanding of color and materials. We have been first and foremost a tie maker for so long that we have a very unique sense of color and materials.

