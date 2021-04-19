7 things I learned from running my sustainable fashion brand over the past 12 months

Lydia Bolton quit her job at a fashion label to launch her eponymous label just over two years ago. Disillusioned with the industry’s lack of emphasis on sustainability, she knew this was something she should do independently. Now, Lydia creates clothes from fabrics and textile waste that would otherwise end up in landfills. For example, she last drop is a selection of sweet twinsets made from vintage tablecloths.

The past 12 months have been transformative for the freelance designer, who has had to pivot her approach but is emerging from the pandemic with new energy and a better understanding of what her brand stands for, how she can adapt and who her is. main customer. . Here, she shares the seven crucial learnings that helped her turn her dream into a successful business.

Listen to your customers and meet their needs

Having always loved to draw and design, I focused on creating clothes that I really loved and that were focused solely on my own vision. This year, I learned to put the needs of my clients at the forefront of my decision-making by asking them what colors or styles they like and incorporating their views from the start. It has not only boosted sales but also customer loyalty as I make them items that they know they want to buy. Involving customers throughout the design development and production journey allows them to feel involved in the process, while also helping me meet their preferences with the final garment.

Be adaptable

When the lockdown started last year, I created SEWcial Distancing, which was a collection of DIY kits and sewing projects to make at home. They were all simple and included all the necessary equipment to complete the project. I was able to adapt quickly to create them as I had no fixed idea of ​​what my brand should be and I could see that people were looking for creative things to do in their house. These kits were very popular and I have pursued them throughout the year. The most popular was the DIY Sweater Vest Kit, which I released in October. the Instagram reel its promotion has gone a bit crazy with over 171k views and a large number of orders worldwide.

Find your community

I joined a network of founders, Babes on Waves, which gave me an amazing community of women who all have their own businesses or are freelancers. Being part of a group of women who all ask for advice, exchange ideas and run workshops on different areas of work has helped me feel supported through the ups and downs of having a brand, d ‘as much as I work. mainly by myself. BOW focuses on building real relationships from its members, which it achieves with a constant flow of conversations about what to load, celebrating each other’s victories, and suggesting how to handle sticky situations.

Have an abundant state of mind

It was a turning point for my brand and my way of seeing things. Rather than thinking it’s already done, I changed my mindset to see endless possibilities with what I can create and remind myself that there is room for everyone. For example, I was reluctant to sell masks because I was already seeing so many brands selling them. After quite a lot of customer inquiries, I decided to make my scraps out of them a fabulous way to reuse scraps and they ended up being very popular.

See failure as a lesson

Although it’s a bit of a cliché, having a positive mindset and seeing failures as lessons has been a big part of my growth this year. From social media campaigns to collection launches, evaluating how things went and how I can learn from them took me from anxiety and stress to excitement and the positive. It also helped remove the fear of trying new things and being valuable to the bottom line, which positively impacted all areas of my brand. Cue Miley Cyruss The Rise.

Invest in you

This year, I took several courses on topics ranging from self-confidence to Pinterest, in addition to working with a fashion brand consultant, Elizabeth Stiles. Putting time and money into improving my skills and my mindset has really helped me grow. Investing in myself made me take my job more seriously. Now I feel I have more responsibility for my work and a desire to make the investment profitable.

Share your knowledge

I see myself as more than a designer and sharing information has become a key part of my brand recently. From garment waste infographics to tips on how to fix a hole in your sock, I share a variety of information on my social media channels and aim to create an educational and accessible environment for everyone, no matter where they are in. their sustainable journey. While the facts of the climate crisis are terrifying, I want people to feel that living a more sustainable lifestyle is achievable for them and that it’s about small steps of progress, not perfectionism.