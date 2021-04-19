Nushrratt Bharuccha Looks Like A Dream In Rs 12,900 Embroidered Mini Dress | See the pictures





Bombay: Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha is currently on a promotional spree for his latest OTT release on Netflix called Ajeeb Daastaans. The actor treated his fans with the latest photos of herself. For one of his recent promotional events, the 30-year-old actor opted for an embroidered mini dress from Limerick. Nushrratt’s dress is a perfect choice for a brunch, do you agree? Also Read – Neha Kakkar, in Rs 47K Sharara Set, Is the Brightest Sunbeam – Check Out Great Photos The product description on the website reads, Crafted in luxury crepe, this draped dress features gold detailing along the neckline and sheer draped sleeves. The print on the dress is inspired by 400 year old Pichwai craftsmanship. The stunning actor teamed his outfit with colorful block heels and earrings. She decided to go subtle with the makeup with kohl rimmed eyes and a nude lip shade. Also Read – Neha Kakkar in Rs 1,08,000 Lehenga is treatment for sore eyes as she poses with Rohanpreet Singh Check out Nushrratt’s photos here: What is the price of Nushrratt’s dress? The 30-year-old actor wears an embroidered draped dress from clothing brand Limerick. It is worth Rs 12,900 and is available on the website for purchase. It was styled by style curator Nidhi Jeswani. Nushrratt’s easy-to-wear dress is perfect for dinner with your baby. On the job front, the actor has many projects under his belt, including Ram Setu, Chorii, Hurdang and Janhit Mein Jaari. What do you think of Nushrratt’s look? Yeah or Nan?







