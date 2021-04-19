Stop Letting Businesses Make Fasting Trendy | Notice

After watching the seventh emojis as an outfit video from the same designer on Instagram, I started to wonder how many clothes this person had. What is there to see in a Zara Spring Haul 2021 video featuring eight pairs of jeans that look and function exactly the same and that, in total, emit as much carbon in their production as driving a 640 miles car?

Overproduction and overconsumption of clothing is no joke.

Each year, 85% of the clothes produced end up in landfill after a year or two, Caitlin Callegari, senior at UW and owner of PawPrint, a UW hardware resale second-hand store, said. When you’re done with [your clothes], you give it away or throw it away or it goes somewhere, but you don’t think about what it takes to produce or after the disposal steps.

No one is forcing us to buy more clothes, but we are also constantly under pressure to be fashionable or to look like our favorite influencers, receiving affirmations through likes and clicks on social media that prompts us to continue to buy. I myself am guilty of owning many pieces of Uniqlo, a brand known to be lack of transparency with its practices and underpay its workers, or parts with oddly low prices on YesStyle.

I would say half of [my clothes] I’ve probably only worn it three times, Callegari said. I have the impression that a lot of people can attest to that. It’s crazy to think that hundreds of gallons of energy or water are used to create this item, along with the amount of chemicals that get into the environment.

Ethical and sustainable fashion is undoubtedly better for the environment and for workers, however, brands that do not mass produce products in the cheapest means possible will be more expensive than fast fashion.

The growing importance of sustainable fashion online and in the catwalk shows has elevated its status to one that is not only trendy, but also accessible only to those who can afford to shop in places like Patagonia. or Tradlands. It is also a virtue signaling site. It is classist, crass and ignorant to suggest that less advantaged communities support worker abuse and environmental damage by wearing fast fashion, when their economic context does not allow them not to wear fast fashion.

Additionally, there is a common misconception that more expensive brands equate to more ethical practices.

The pieces sold on SHEIN versus Urban Outfitters are made in the same factories, that’s fair the price [thats different], Callegari said. Their practices and the way they use labor and materials are exactly the same and their impact on the environment.

The fast-paced fashion industry illustrates how colonialism manifests itself in capitalism, with labor and resources being extracted from developing countries to fuel growing demand in the West. The social and environmental consequences are borne by these developing countries, while countries like the United States reap the benefits.

Instead of blaming low-income students and families for not being able to afford a $ 50 shirt, we need to focus on the problematic cycle of overproduction, overconsumption and the exploitative nature of the industry. fast fashion.

Large companies in the sector are trying to distract from the huge negative social impact and carbon footprint that the fast fashion industry leaves behind. Many companies have launched performative recycling campaigns and buy our reusable tote bags to save the environment, exploiting economic disparities and trying to reduce the guilt people associate with buying their products.

How much does individual choice, individual contribution really matter in the grand scheme of things? Albert Huang, senior at UW and co-founder of Croftery, a start-up focused on supporting local and home-made foods, said. For me, there are two kinds of ways: one is to influence the market by buying sustainably and the other is to directly contribute to our goal. But how much do our choices really matter and how do they impact the end goal versus the effect of [corporations]?

While we have an obligation to make all of our favorite clothes last, durability shouldn’t be a burden on individuals. The entire industry has a responsibility to put an end to overproduction and to stop spreading messages of overconsumption. The problem is not the consumer, the problem is these brands.

How to fight against the practices of the fast fashion industry? Saving and buying second hand is a sustainable and affordable way to do it, and we have so many options here on the avenue.

The advantage of second-hand shopping, whether at a thrift store, Poshmark or Instagram store, is that the products are already produced and have already gone through the process of manufacturing and sourcing resources, Callegari said. . You avoid the additional use of water and chemicals which will pollute the clothing creation process.

So let’s take our tote bags and gloves and book them at the nearest thrift store for a fun, sustainable and affordable shopping adventure (while making sure to buy only what we need). Not only could we brand real vintage pieces, but we will not participate in a cycle of capitalist consumption fueled by an extractive industry.

Contact writer Rachel Sun at [email protected] Twitter: @rachickenn

