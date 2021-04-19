Beyonce looks leggy in a green dress … before her ‘appearance’ in Netflix’s Selena season two

28-time Grammy winner Beyonc Knowles-Carter shared a stairwell on Sunday night break of herself looking leggy in a green dress and opera gloves.

The 39-year-old R&B diva – who has 269.3 million social media followers – returned from Las Vegas where she and her husband Jay-Z celebrated their 13th wedding anniversary on April 4.

Beyonc originally met the 51-year-old rap mogul (born Shawn Carter) in 1998, and she wasn’t afraid to sing about the good times and the bad.

Queen Bey: On Sunday night, 28-time Grammy-winner Beyonc Knowles-Carter shared a stairwell photo of herself wearing a green dress and opera gloves.

The Carters are the proud parents of their 9-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy, who won her first Grammy Award for Best Music Video for Brown Skin Girl.

The On the Run couple are also parents to three-year-old twins, son Sir and daughter Rumi.

Last Thursday, Netflix unveiled the trailer for the second season of Selena: The Series – which premieres on May 4 – which features a young version of Beyonc with her mother Tina.

‘Who is it?’ Tina asked her little future superstar, who responded with awe, “It’s Selena.

The 39-year-old R&B diva returned from Las Vegas where she and husband Jay-Z (R) celebrated their 13th wedding anniversary on April 4.

Hitting the strip together: Beyonc initially met the 51-year-old rap mogul (born Shawn Carter) in 1998, and she wasn’t afraid to sing about the good times and the bad

Precocious: The Carters are the proud parents of nine-year-old daughter Blue Ivy (pictured March 31), who won her first Grammy Award for Best Music Video for Brown Skin Girl

Family of five: The On the Run couple are also parents to three-year-old twins, son Sir and daughter Rumi (pictured March 31)

In an interview unearthed on MTV, the Destiny’s Child alum confirmed that she met the late Grand Queen of Tejano at Houston’s mall, The Galleria.

“I didn’t say much to Selena. I wasn’t a celebrity, I just saw her and said hello to her and kept moving, ‘Beyonc recalled.

“ Growing up in Texas, I heard her on the radio, and I think listening to her album, even though I didn’t know exactly what she was singing, helped me in the studio. ”

Grammy winner Selena Quintanilla-Prez was tragically shot, 23, by her fan club’s trusted president, Yolanda Saldvar, in 1995.

Premiere on May 4th! Last Thursday, Netflix unveiled the trailer for the second season of Selena: The Series, which features a young version of Beyonc with her mother Tina.

‘Who is it?’ Tina asked her little future superstar, who replied with awe: ‘It’s Selena’