



When Hideki Matsuyama won the Masters earlier this month, he was given a crisp green blazer with gold buttons to mark the achievement. Considering that the highest sporting accolade is a bit of rather jazzy tailoring, it’s ironic that pro-level golf attire is so terribly bland. And yet it’s a different story at the amateur level where a new wave of big-name players and newcomer brands are making golf particularly interesting for the first time in decades, so much so that it is starting to spill over from the fairway into the real life. Standard- BEFORE! arrived. For a non-player, the last time golf felt cool was in the mid-20th century, when the Rat Pack hit the Palm Springs fairways in zingy striped chinos and artfully V-necks. oversized. In much the same way, the men leading this new movement are a pack of American rap lovers: Tyga, Schoolboy Q and Macklemore, the latter just founding his own 70s-inspired golf line, Bogey. Boys. On the course, all these men are inspired by streetwear, not by professionals of the game: tracksuits, jazzy patterned pants, hats, sneakers. There are more rules about how to dress for golf than most other sports, and yet it is the least dressed sport on the planet, says Michael Williams, an avid golfer who founded the cult blog American men’s fashion. A continuous meager in 2007. Recently he founded Golf ACL for amateur golfers who want to look good on the links. No one wants to look like professional golfers anymore; we want to look like ourselves while playing the game. Whether they are celebrities or not, many of these new wave brands have people connected to the fashion scene behind them. In the United States, Erica and Stephen Malbon of Malbon Golf own Frank151, a street style magazine and a creative agency. In the UK, half of the duo behind Sounder Golf was the founder of the workwear label Folk. These disruptive brands are inspired by what’s happening in the style scene, not the professional golf scene. And while streetwear-inspired brands like Eastside Golf and Whim have grabbed thumbs up in the golf press for their rebellious rollout of branded (gasp) hoodies on golf courses around the world, others like Manors Golf and Gatsby Golf have drawn in customers looking for something more bespoke, focusing on tailored fits and luxurious fabrics that are just as wearable off the course as they are on. Macklemore on a scooter during the third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament. Photograph: Michael Madrid / USA Today Sports With these new brands, golf equipment is starting to become part of my everyday wardrobe, says Lauren Prince, 30, a Bath-based amateur golfer who regularly showcases her style on the course and her love of new wave golf. tags on his instagram @guiltyofgolf. What is really important is to have clothes that allow you to play and then go out to the pub and not look like a numpty! And it’s that non-numbness that gives these new wave brands cross-appeal. Likewise, you don’t have to be a skater to wear Supreme or a mountaineer to wear The North Face, avoiding sporty technical fabrics and being not slaves to dress codes, you don’t have to. need to familiarize yourself with a new iron. so that these marks appeal to your stylistic sensibility. Unless you have a penchant for green blazers, you will still have to win the Masters for it.

