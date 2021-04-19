Sensual linen dress with floral sari, Sobhita Dhulipalas style is Made in Heaven





From the second place in the contest Femina Miss India 2013 to the representation of the country in Miss Earth 2013, then to the participation in the film Raman Raghav 2.0 in 2016 to the web-series Made in paradise in 2019, actor Sobhita Dhulipala went from an underrated style star to a household name, and his sartorial elegance took the internet by storm. Increasingly recognized for her interesting fashion choices, whether pairing a strappy bikini-cut sequin blouse with a floral saree or turning up the heat in a warm linen dress, Sobhita has left fans hooked and we won’t. Nor can we help but take style cues from her casually sexy photos. In a recent photoshoot for Grazia magazine, Sobhita looked straight out of the Disney Princess movie, Pocahontas, in her earthy toned ensembles and two messy braids. One of our favorite photos from the shoot is of the diva wearing a leotard throw and pulling on a pair of classic dhoti pants with a silk blend to bring a soft elegance to the look. Sobhita completed the outfit with a pair of brown faux leather drawstring mules that looked like a thing of beauty and looked perfect for an intimate Friday night party or the opening day of an art show. While it was all from fashion label AM to PM, Sobhita accessorized her look with a Chaand Phool necklace from Anu Merton Jha and a mirror link chain and stack of bracelets from concept jewelry designer Ritika Sachdeva. Going for a rosy makeup with a touch of nude pink lipstick, Sobhita left her luscious hair open and we are totally in love with her fusion look. In another worthy look, Sobhita can be seen killing in a black linen dress from Swedish clothing brand H&M which boasts of fast fashion. The calf-length linen and cotton dress featured tie straps to add to the vibrancy factor lined with cotton voile. Accessorizing his look with a pair of Kaju Baali earrings from Dhora, an Indian jewelry brand, the actor opted for a messy two-braid hairstyle that nailed the chic quotient. Dressed in a touch of brown lipstick that matched the shade of her eye shadow, Sobhita opted for minimal makeup, striking sultry poses for the camera. To wrap up our blackout session, we’re taking styling cues from Sobhitas’ summer ethnic look for the teaser launch of its next iteration. Major where she was stunned in a 1,20,000 bright blue printed saree from Torani which sported striking and fresh yellow, orange and pink flowers throughout. The fashion hero associated it with a Sequin blouse cut into 25,000 straps bikini with orange and blue stripes and that was quite the hallmark. The diva accessorized her look with a pair of Sheetal Zaveri beaded earrings, a set of orange bracelets, a large silver ring, and marigolds adorning her sleek bun. Sobhita amplified the glam quotient with a touch of strong red lipstick and a black bindi and we are in awe of her beauty. Sharing her own vision of fashion and style, Sobhita told Grazia: You need a certain sense of cohesion when it comes to style. Personally, I like a mix of masculinity and femininity in yin and yang. A stylish person is someone who recognizes all the many facets of the human personality and combines them into an outfit, which is difficult but not unattainable. When fashion is a facade, it’s just plain boring. Needless to say, we truly believe the Sobhita Dhulipalas style is Made in paradise. What do you think? Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter







