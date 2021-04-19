A year later, has the pandemic taught any sustainability lessons to the fashion industry?





In Get Your Greens, an ongoing series in line with Earth Day, British Vogue explores how the industry is moving towards a greener future. Around the same time last year, the fashion industry was tackling the unthinkable. For an industry that tends to see itself as untouchable, impervious to most things because it exists in a bubble, there are very few things that will stop it in its tracks. But it was different. As a result, stores full of new season stock were closed. As online orders for sweatpants skyrocketed, distribution networks collapsed. Retail sales staff have been laid off. Orders have been put on hold. The factories have stopped. Brands have stopped payments to their suppliers. Garment workers went unpaid, without the luxury of a vacation or more than a day of savings to fall back on. The entire fashion supply chain has come to a standstill, and the inequalities of a system that puts all the financial risk on suppliers at the bottom of the chain have been exposed for all to see, especially in Leicester with the breaches of Boohoos wages and working conditions. On March 30, 2020, the Remake campaign launched a petition asking citizens to sign demanding brands that pay factories for orders placed. Without PayUp’s help, it is estimated that millions more workers would have lost their jobs without pay or any sort of safety net, says Katrina Caspelich, Marketing Director of Remake.world. Some 270,000 citizens signed the original petition, while more than 11,000 signed a second PayUp Fashion petition which sets out seven requirements, including requiring brands to sign binding contracts with factories to guarantee they will be paid. According to Caspelich, the campaign has recovered at least $ 15 billion of the estimated $ 40 billion owed to garment factories around the world. What has become clear this year is that the public wants the brands they buy from to change. It has been great for us to see this new breed of social media activists demanding responsibility and meaningful change in the fashion industry, says Caspelich. In our opinion, social media has the capacity to magnify and convey the power of protest. They heard that the communications and PR departments of the brands on their bad debts list were so overwhelmed with requests from #PayUp that they had no choice but to make the payments owed. This is great news because consumers are being heard and their demands are being met. The final result? Clothing manufacturers can afford food, shelter, and have a chance to survive.

