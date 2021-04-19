Sofia Vergara’s Princess Wedding Dress Took 1657 Hours to Make





Rachel avery Sofia Vergara married Joe Manganiello in 2015, and the bride’s breathtaking wedding dress was a fairytale creation.

Sofia vergara married Joe Manganiello on November 21, 2015, and two days later Sofia shared the most incredible photo of her wedding dress – a dress that took 1657 hours to make the water! WOW: Sofia Vergara’s Vacation Home With Husband Joe Manganiello Is Like An Exotic Resort The jaw-dropping gown was a custom design by Zuhair Murad and it featured a strapless sweetheart neckline, intricate lace appliqués, and a dramatic skirt with a wavy train. Grazia reported that it took 32 people 1,657 hours to make the dress, and that it was adorned with 350 crystals, 11 pounds of sequins, and seven pounds of pearls. Loading the player … WATCH: 10 Most Amazing Celebrity Engagement Rings On Sofia’s Instagram post, comments poured in for the spectacular dress, with one fan writing: “Perfection” and another stating: “Love it!” She wore her long hair to the side with loose waves and added delicate earrings as she hugged a bouquet of oversized white flowers. DISCOVER: Inside Sofia Vergara’s breathtaking gardens at her $ 26 million Beverly Hills estate LOOK: 11 celebrity brides with colorful wedding dresses: Victoria Beckham, Kaley Cuoco, Gwen Stefani and more Sofia Vergara looked amazing on her wedding day Talk to Martha Stewart Weddings Of her bridal look, the star said, “Your wedding is not the time to try new things – you are going to have these photos forever. My body looks better when I have a fitted dress with it on. more support. I’m 43, so I can’t really go looking for something too crazy. I have to go with what looks good on me. “ The princess dress went well with the rest of the day, which felt like a real fairy tale. Their aisle was a flower wonderland with white flowers lining the path and hanging above their heads, and their wedding breakfast room was decorated with huge displays of pink roses. The couple got married in 2015 The 400-person guestlist included celebrities such as Reese witherspoon, Channing Tatum, Jenna Dewan and Arnold Schwarzenegger. Although her dazzling gown took thousands of painstaking hours to make, the bride wore it just a few, choosing to slip into a short cocktail dress to dance the night away. The star confessed Ellen degeneres that the celebrations continued long into the night and that the revelers ended at 6am! “We had like a party and then we had an after-party,” she laughed. Do you like this story? Sign up for our newsletter to receive more stories like this straight to your inbox.







