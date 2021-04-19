Tweeds bringing style to Sarasota – from a box truck

Donald Carlson Jr. has been a con artist his entire life.

As a child, he bought bottles of Powerade at Walmart for 60 cents each, then sold them to construction crews working in his neighborhood in Venice for $ 2 a piece.

At the age of 12, magic became his obsession. He was learning the sleight of hand himself and would do things for advice.

My Friday and Saturday nights were spent at the mall asking people if I could show them a magic trick, he said. This is what gave me the confidence to talk to anyone.

This trust is paying off. As the son of the founders of Carlson Cleaners, he learned the business from an early age, and now he’s putting that knowledge into practice, with his own foray into the apparel business.

But Donald Jr. doesn’t clean clothes, he makes them.

In September 2019, Carlson launched Tweeds, a high-end custom costume company, run in the back of a 16-foot box truck.

The idea originated in June 2019. Carlson was on a trip with his girlfriend to Austin, Texas when he saw a guy selling costumes in the back of a truck. Most people admired the hipster charm of the setup, would thank Austin for staying weird, and continue to drive, but Carlson became obsessed.

He never spoke to the costume salesman, asked him how he started his business, or asked for advice. Never even wondered if there was a demand for a reseller of mobile suits.

He didn’t need it. He had already decided that his hometown would soon have its own tailor-made costume vendor, outfitting most of Sarasotas’ avant-garde men in the back of a box truck.

I have an idea in my mind and I’m going, he said.

Timing is everything

Keeping a new custom costume business alive during a pandemic, when more people are working from home than ever before, weddings are postponed and events requiring a costume are routinely canceled, can seem impossible.

But Carlson doesn’t see it that way.

Workplaces have become considerably more relaxed over the past 30 years, and a good suit is becoming more of a luxury than a necessity for many professions. A UK study found that only 1 in 10 office workers still wear a suit, a dramatic drop from previous years.

While all of this is bad news for big retailers like Mens Wearhouse, it has created an opportunity for Carlson. When a costume is a uniform, and each office drone is indistinguishable from the next, there is little reason not to purchase on the stand.

But if a costume is all Carlson believes in it can be a personality statement, a message to the world about your potential, and a silent pep talk every time you look at yourself in the mirror, so why skimp?

For Carlson, it’s about whether you want to be the best version of yourself.

Look good, feel good, do good, ”he said.

‘Costumes as unique as you’

Carlsons costumes don’t come cheap. They start at $ 899and go up from there depending on the fabric and if you go for the most fanciful customizations.

But you get a suit as tailored and personalized as those worn by the men vying for love on The Bachelorette or an NFL first-round pick that holds its first press conference. The company’s slogan promises “costumes as unique as you are”.

When a customer gets into the truck, which is air conditioned for the summer months, Carlson knows it’s somewhere in between camps. Either they have their own sense of style, know the look they are going for and just want Carlson to perform, or they have no idea and have come to the sensei for advice.

He’ll sit down with the clients and go over the four styles he has on offer, ranging from “slim” with tighter pants and jackets that show off the biceps (if you have any) to looking more relaxed than some men. still prefer. Hell shows customers available fabrics, which Carlson buys from fabric dealers around the world.

And they’ll be talking about personalization, where the possibilities really start to take off. Carlson can embroider our signature on a lapel or create a custom image for the jacket’s inner lining.

When former New York Mets star Tom Seaver passed away last year, Carlson made a Seaver-themed blazer for his father, who had idolized Terrific Tom as a child.

The charcoal gray blazer has the Mets team colors accented throughout, with blue and orange buttons and an orange lapel buttonhole. The inner liner is a smiling photo of Seaver, and hidden under the rear collar the life of the pitchers is recorded in orange script on a blue fabric: November 17, 1944 August 31, 2020.

Building the brand

Once he has your style, measurements, fabric and customization, Carlson coordinates the creation of your costume with its fabric dealers and costume house in Thailand.

When Carlson returned from that fateful trip to Austin, he searched his savings, buying and equipping his truck, making a deal with the factory in Thailand, researching fabric merchants across Europe, and learning to take over 30 steps to customize a costume that is the perfect fit.

In less than three months, he had developed a brand, set up his 2015 E-450 box truck and had his business plan in place.

Since its openingSeptember 2019,he did everything to build the brand, and that includes turning customers into role models.

Tweeds’ Instagram page features photos and videos from photoshoots he holds every six weeks or so.

Hell brings together recent clients, dressed in Carlson’s custom costume, for a free professional photoshoot. The sweetest of Sarasota can be seen in their new duds, enjoying an evening drinking whiskey, playing cards, shooting pool and smoking cigars.

The Tweeds marketing motif celebrates elegant and traditional masculinity, but Carlson’s Instagram page may soon feature local women showing off his designs, as he seeks to expand his reach into feminine lines.

In an age when most businesses focus their marketing time and energy solely on digital advertising, Carlson isn’t using the internet just to market his brand.

It also takes the decidedly old-school approach of hammering the pavement.

Hell, drive to a target neighborhood, park their branded truck in a prominent location, then knock on 40 or 50 doors.

Even though he isn’t selling anything that day, he knows he has had direct encounters with likely future clients. (This story is the result of an editor of the Herald-Tribune who saw the truck in his neighborhood and wondered what “Tweed” was.)

You can pick specific areas and then you can speak directly to those people, Carlson said. You knock on a door, you talk to a person, and a week later, they see the truck go by. You’re just sowing the seed.

It’s a strategy he learned while working for his father’s dry cleaning business, where he went door-to-door, getting people to sign up for their delivery service.

And it gives him the chance to continue exploring the city he loves, despite the challenges that a retiree mecca like Sarasota can present to a business like his.

There may come a day when every stylish young man in Sarasota has ever purchased a Carlson suit and been featured on his Instagram page. He knows there are more potential customers in Tampa or St. Pete, let alone Miami.

But Sarasota is at home.

I never look at demographics. I believe in something and then I just make it happen, he said. Of course, Tampa is a bigger city. There’s probably more money there, more people, but I love Sarasota.

Tweeds

Interested in a custom costume? Call Carlson Jr. anytime, day or night: 941-343-7606.

