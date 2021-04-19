Connect with us

Tweeds bringing style to Sarasota – from a box truck

Donald Carlson Jr. has been a con artist his entire life.

As a child, he bought bottles of Powerade at Walmart for 60 cents each, then sold them to construction crews working in his neighborhood in Venice for $ 2 a piece.

At the age of 12, magic became his obsession. He was learning the sleight of hand himself and would do things for advice.

My Friday and Saturday nights were spent at the mall asking people if I could show them a magic trick, he said. This is what gave me the confidence to talk to anyone.

This trust is paying off. As the son of the founders of Carlson Cleaners, he learned the business from an early age, and now he’s putting that knowledge into practice, with his own foray into the apparel business.

But Donald Jr. doesn’t clean clothes, he makes them.

In September 2019, Carlson launched Tweeds, a high-end custom costume company, run in the back of a 16-foot box truck.

The idea originated in June 2019. Carlson was on a trip with his girlfriend to Austin, Texas when he saw a guy selling costumes in the back of a truck. Most people admired the hipster charm of the setup, would thank Austin for staying weird, and continue to drive, but Carlson became obsessed.

He never spoke to the costume salesman, asked him how he started his business, or asked for advice. Never even wondered if there was a demand for a reseller of mobile suits.

He didn’t need it. He had already decided that his hometown would soon have its own tailor-made costume vendor, outfitting most of Sarasotas’ avant-garde men in the back of a box truck.

I have an idea in my mind and I’m going, he said.

Timing is everything

Donald Carlson is the man of the

Keeping a new custom costume business alive during a pandemic, when more people are working from home than ever before, weddings are postponed and events requiring a costume are routinely canceled, can seem impossible.

But Carlson doesn’t see it that way.

Workplaces have become considerably more relaxed over the past 30 years, and a good suit is becoming more of a luxury than a necessity for many professions. A UK study found that only 1 in 10 office workers still wear a suit, a dramatic drop from previous years.

While all of this is bad news for big retailers like Mens Wearhouse, it has created an opportunity for Carlson. When a costume is a uniform, and each office drone is indistinguishable from the next, there is little reason not to purchase on the stand.

But if a costume is all Carlson believes in it can be a personality statement, a message to the world about your potential, and a silent pep talk every time you look at yourself in the mirror, so why skimp?

For Carlson, it’s about whether you want to be the best version of yourself.

Look good, feel good, do good, ”he said.

Donald Carlson is the man of the

‘Costumes as unique as you’

Carlsons costumes don’t come cheap. They start at $ 899and go up from there depending on the fabric and if you go for the most fanciful customizations.

But you get a suit as tailored and personalized as those worn by the men vying for love on The Bachelorette or an NFL first-round pick that holds its first press conference. The company’s slogan promises “costumes as unique as you are”.

