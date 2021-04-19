US Marine Corps turns to CNY fashion designer for new fitness uniforms

Washington A small fashion design company in central New York City has won a $ 46.8 million contract with the United States Marine Corps to produce a new line of physical training uniforms for the military.

American Fashion Network DeWitt will supply the Marines with up to 1.8 million T-shirts and shorts over the five-year contract.

The small, woman-owned business was among four companies that won contracts to provide lightweight, breathable physical training clothing to Marines, according to the Department of Defense.

A total of 17 companies have submitted competitive bids for the deal, Pentagon officials said.

Jackie Wilson, owner and CEO of American Fashion Network, said it was the biggest federal contract his fashion design company has received since it split from a partnership in 2011.

It’s a wonderful order, Wilson told syracuse.com | The post-norm. I am so proud to be able to equip the United States Marine Corps.

Until now, Wilsons’ main customers have been mid-level retailers Kohls, JC Penney, American Eagle Outfitters, and Belk.

The federal contract has already enabled American Fashion Network to hire five new employees at its design studio and the company will look to fill three more positions at DeWitt, Wilson said.

The company directly employs 16 people at its DeWitt headquarters and satellite offices in Los Angeles and Milwaukee.

Wilson said the Marine Corps training uniforms, produced by designers, brand leaders and artists who work at its DeWitt headquarters, will be 100% made in the United States, as required by the terms of the contract.

His company will work with longtime suppliers in the Los Angeles area who will manufacture the clothing, Wilson said.

American Fashion Network typically designs private label clothing and exclusive store brands for retailers, and contracts with factories around the world that produce the finished products.

Wilson said she was happy the federal government insisted on US-made clothing, an initiative that will help its suppliers create jobs and build a stable US manufacturing base.

I feel very lucky and very excited, Wilson said. This means more jobs across the country, not just in Syracuse. The US government is really putting their money with their mouths by awarding contracts to small, female-owned businesses.

The fashion design company saw revenue increase tenfold from 2013 to 2016. But the company suffered a setback during the coronavirus pandemic when millions of dollars in sales were canceled, Wilson said. She declined to provide precise figures on the income of the private company.

To diversify, the company decided to start competing for government contracts last year, Wilson said.

Marine Corps physical training uniforms will be made of synthetic material, similar to other technical clothing, with reflective tape, she said.

The Marines will receive the physical training uniforms at the entrance to the training camp. The uniforms will also be sold at sea bases to those who want to purchase additional supplies. Wilson declined to disclose the unit cost.

She said the contract will provide long-term stability for her design studio in an ever-changing business.

In the fashion industry, there is an ebb and flow of business, Wilson said. It gives us a basis. The contract lasts for five years. It’s just a wonderful contract for us to grow. The government is really investing in our country to give us that basis for growth.

Most of the clothing sold in American retail stores is made overseas. But Wilson said she hopes the industry will follow the federal government’s lead.

Now is the time for the U.S. retailer to step in and do the same, she said.

