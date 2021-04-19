Second Annual IFC Fabrica Fashion Show

Its showtime. Fabrica is back this spring and Taylor’s students can’t wait to get creative.

In the fall of 2019, the firm for the integration of faith and culture (IFC) presented Fabrica, a collaborative fashion show celebrating student expression. An instant success, the show became IFC’s biggest event, and they hope to establish as a Taylor tradition for years to come.

Fabrica showcases the talents and styles of student models across multiple categories based on culture, style, generational fashion and more. The event is intended to be an immersive experience highlighting the diversity and individuality on campus.

When senior Maddy Miller came in to take over as IFC President this year, she knew she wanted Fabrica to come back for a second race.

When I became president of IFC, I remembered that IFC had already organized the fashion show, and I said: I still do, Miller said. Were going to make it an IFC thing.

However, Fabrica is not an IFC-only coordinated event. Rather, it is sponsored by the combined efforts of student makeup artists, stylists, and models. The visual and atmospheric elements of the show are highlighted by the Taylors Media Services team.

Without this campus-wide support, Miller doubts Fabrica is possible.

The twelve of us in my office, if we were stuck on our team for this show to happen, it would never happen, Miller said. The collaborative aspect is huge, and that makes the show, especially one that celebrates people from all over campus.

This celebration is at the heart of Fabrica and IFC’s mission as a firm. As students take the opportunity to showcase their unique styles, all kinds of cultures and personalities are represented on the track.

According to Abby Goebel, a sophomore and IFC cabinet member, Fabrica is an outlet for students through which they can have fun and express themselves.

There are many ways you can express yourself, and I think as students a lot of people express themselves through their clothes and what they wear, said Goebel. I think it gives people a space to show off something they’re interested in, like fashion, or just to have fun with it.

This year, IFC worked with TSO to create a theme for Fabrica that would unite the show’s goals with TSO events happening around the same time. After careful consideration, they opted for Fabrica: A Celebration in Color.

Miller noted the different ways this year’s theme embodied Frabrica’s mission.

The idea of ​​color is our biggest focus, in visuals and creating trendy art forms, as well as the idea of ​​colorful, which means exciting, fun and fresh, Miller said. It is also the idea of ​​color as diversity, celebrating the fact that so many people from all over the world inhabit this place for four years.

Natalie Baker, senior member of the IFC cabinet, believes Fabrica integrates faith and culture wonderfully in celebrating God’s redemption through humanity.

Yes, fashion came through the fall of man, but God always provided us through the clothes he gave us to wear, Baker said.

Fabrica is expected to stand outside in order to create a safe COVID-19 environment for students on May 1, 2021.