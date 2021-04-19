Michael Strahan and Constance Schwartz-Morini Further Expand Men’s Wearhouse Partnership with MSX by Michael Strahan

FREMONT, Calif .– (BUSINESS WIRE) – Business partners Michael Strahan and Constance Schwartz-Morini have announced an extension of their existing partnership with Tailored Brands by bringing the coveted MSX by Michael Strahan line to Mens Wearhouse and Moores, building on their successful introduction of Collection by Michael Strahan last fall. The sports-inspired line will feature exclusive styles known for work to better meet customers where they are every day, whether at home, at work or on the go.

Michael Strahan’s MSX is designed for those with busy lifestyles, as the pieces in this collection easily transition from work to training and beyond. Ten styles were exclusively designed with bespoke brands and include basic work leisure items such as hoodies, joggers, henleys, tees, shorts and polo shirts ranging in colourways from classic heather gray to elegant black with modern camouflage. These unique pieces are designed with versatility in mind: comfortable and casual enough for home lounging, yet polished enough for work or a social environment. The moisture-wicking properties of smooth jersey and quick-drying polyester help keep temperatures cool during high-pressure meetings or a night out. Styles also include features designed for comfort, convenience and safety with 4-way stretch, no-iron fabrics, zip pockets and integrated reflective tape.

I couldn’t be more proud to expand our partnership and bring MSX to Mens Wearhouse and Moores, says Strahan. New MSX work styles, combined with our bespoke suits and high quality denim, provide a variety of affordable wardrobe staples for any occasion. It was a real pleasure working with the Tailored Brands design team to develop these versatile styles that are perfect for every day. They are designed for those who want to look and feel their best anytime, anywhere.

There has been a change over the past year in the way people approach fashion for everyday life as work and play collide, says Constance Schwartz-Morini of SMAC Entertainment. With Michael Strahan’s MSX at Mens Wearhouse and Moores, we’ve created styles that perform and are versatile, comfortable, flexible and perfect for any occasion.

The partnership will grow with additional categories of MSX and Collection styles arriving in stores and online later this year. Separately, the suits, denim and new dress shirts from the Collection by Michael Strahan will continue to be available on menswearhouse.com and expand to other Mens Wearhouse and Moores stores, creating a plethora of wardrobe variations. when combined with MSX.

We are excited to expand and strengthen our partnership with Michael and Constance with the launch of MSX, said Peter Sachse, Acting Co-CEO of Tailored Brands. The addition of these new pieces provides our customers with more versatile and well-designed options while providing a true branding lifestyle experience. These MSX styles have been an inspiring collaboration with Michael, his team and the talented design, merchandising and marketing teams at Tailored Brands. In addition to this expanded partnership, Tailored Brands continues to deliver a convenient and modern shopping experience by combining several omnichannel initiatives such as hands-free fit technology, BOPIS (Buy Online, Pick Up In-Store), online pickup curbside, appointment scheduling and contactless payment with our legendary in-store service and expertise.

MSX by Michael Strahan will launch on April 19, 2021 in Mens Wearhouse stores nationwide, MSXByMichaelStrahan.com and Moores stores across Canada. These stylish, versatile and high-quality garments will be available in sizes S to XXL and are priced from $ 19.99 to $ 39.99.

About Michael Strahan

Two-time Emmy winner and Super Bowl champion Michael Strahan currently co-hosts ABCs Good Morning America, serves as an analyst for Fox NFL Sunday and hosts ABC’s favorite $ 100,000 game show Pyramid. Strahan also headlines the Thursday night football show live on the Fox broadcast network. He is the co-founder of SMAC Entertainment, a multidimensional talent management, music, brand and production company that has created a major presence in sports and entertainment. For four years, Strahan co-hosted the hit talk show LIVE with Kelly and Michael, and before joining the ranks of the nation’s biggest sports broadcasters, Strahan had a spectacular NFL career that earned him many awards. be nominated for Pro Football 2014. Hall of Fame Class. He has published his bestselling book, Wake Up Happy: The Dream Big, Win Big Guide to Transforming Your Life, which includes personal stories and motivational advice. Dedicated to many charities, Strahan donates his hands and heart to many charities including USO, HELP USA and Merging Vets and Players.

About Collection and MSX by Michael Strahan

Michael Strahan Collection launched in 2015 as an exclusive brand of bespoke clothing and accessories for men and boys with retailer JCPenney. A year later, Strahan launched MSX by Michael Strahan to offer a casual lifestyle line of clothing and accessories. In less than 7 years, MSX and Collection have become the best-selling brands and have added more than 50 categories of men, boys and luggage. In 2020, the brand returned to Strahans football roots and announced a partnership with G-III Apparel to launch an exclusive, limited-edition Super Bowl LIV capsule collection to celebrate the 100th NFL season. On the heels of its success, Strahan and G-III Apparel have partnered with the NFL Consumer Products Division to expand Michael Strahan’s MSX for the NFL with dedicated team apparel for the 2020 season. The line is available on Fanatics.com, team stores, various retailers across the country and exclusive styles have been offered on HSN and QVC. The brand continues to evolve and reach new audiences through a partnership with Tailored Brands making its quality clothing more accessible than ever.

About Tailored Brands, Inc.

Tailored Brands is a leading omnichannel specialty retailer of men’s clothing, including suits, formal wear and a wide selection of business casual offers. We help our customers look and feel their best by providing personalized products and services to them through our convenient network of stores and e-commerce sites. Our brands include Men’s Wearhouse, Jos. A. Bank, Moores Clothing for Men and K&G Fashion Superstore.

For more information on Custom Marks, please visit the Companys websites at www.tailoredbrands.com, www.menswearhouse.com, www.josbank.com, www.mooresclothing.com, and www.kgstores.com.