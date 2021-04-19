Woman recreates Gran’s beloved wedding dress 50 years after her disappearance

Amy and Jean, center: Jeans in dress in 1962, and right: Jeans in recreated dress (Photo: PA Real Life)

When Jean Short married her husband Jack in 1962, she bought a dress at a local store for less than 20 years.

He was so admired that she gave it to two friends to wear every day, but she never saw him again after the second loan.

Granddaughter Amy Copland loved seeing the special photo of the dress, which Jean still showed 59 years later.

So when Amy, 26, ended up having to return home to Dundee from the Caribbean during the lockdown, she saw an opportunity to do something special for her grandmother.

Amy works as a wardrobe supervisor for theater and dance productions on a cruise ship, but with the pandemic spreading, trips have all been canceled.

She formed a bubble of support with Jean, 79, last summer, but during the most recent lockout, she decided to recreate the evening gown worn on her wedding day 59 years ago.

With just one photo as a reference, Amy spent two weeks and just under 100 making the dress, before an emotional reveal at her grandfather’s house on April 7, 2021.

She said: My grandmother keeps a wedding photo in her living room and I have always loved her dress. It has been decades since she saw it last and, although I am not working, I decided to try to recreate it.



Jean in her recreated dress (Photo: PA Real Life)



Amys workstation while recreating the dress (Photo: PA Real Life)



Amy and Jean were able to spend more time together during the lockdown (Photo: PA Real Life)

It was quite emotional when I finally introduced her to her home. She was thrilled with it.

Jean married plumber Jack Short on March 3, 1962, when she was 20, at St Jamess Church in Dundee, followed by a reception at Masonic Hall in the nearby town of Broughty Ferry.

Sadly, in 1996, Jack, with whom she had four children, died at age 58 from bowel cancer.

Amy was only two years old at the time and doesn’t remember him, but she was always close to her grandfather, who spoke to her about him.

She said: We are really close, we even share a birthday. I always joke with her that I was the best birthday present she’s ever had.



Amy and Jean have always been close (Photo: PA Real Life)



Jean hadn’t seen her wedding dress in decades (Photo: PA Real Life)

I was working on a cruise ship in the Bahamas when Covid hit.

I usually sail for months at a time, preparing and repairing costumes for dance and music shows the ships put on.

But when the first lockout took place in March 2020, I returned to Scotland.

Since then my grandmother and I have remained sane.

It was very difficult for the first six months of lockdown not to be able to hug her, but as the restrictions eased, we were able to form a bubble of support.

She lives alone, but I’m only a few steps away and usually spent one night a week with her.

After admiring the photo of Jean and Jack’s wedding day on the mantelpiece, Amy passed the idea in front of her grandmother and then got down to business.

I’m a huge fan of vintage clothing, Amy said. And I always said that if I ever got married, I would recreate the dress for myself. But during the lockdown, I decided to go ahead with my grandfather’s project.

The seamstress spent two weeks ordering materials and assembling fabric to create the dress, using photos from Jeans’ wedding album as a reference.



Jean and Jack later in life (Photo: PA Real Life)



Jeans new dress and the original (Photo: PA Real Life)

She knew I was doing it, but I wanted the end result to be a surprise, Amy continued. I wanted her to be perfect and brought her home as soon as she was ready.

She was so happy when she saw it, she kept saying how beautiful it was. When she tried it on, it fitted like a glove.

Jen loves the finished dress and plans to keep it on for admiration, but says she could wear it around the house for fun.



Jean and Jack cut the cake on their wedding day (Photo: PA Real Life)



Jean in her original dress (Photo: PA Real Life)

Remembering the very special man she wore her original dress for, she said: I first met Jack at a community dance center and we were engaged within a year of knowing each other.

I found my wedding dress at a local store and it was so popular that two of my friends also wore it on their wedding day.

I never saw it again after I loaned it the second time around and never thought I would be able to wear it again.

I am so proud of Amy. Seeing the recreated dress brought back many fond memories.

I love that. Amy is so talented.

I’m not sure what happened to the original dress, but I’m delighted to now have this version recreated as a keepsake.

It brought back so many happy moments.

Do you have a story to share?

Contact us at [email protected]

MORE: 15 Outfits To Wear To The Next Wedding In Your Calendar



MORE: Covid meant we couldn’t have the marriage we wanted so we ran away



MORE: Widower Asks for Help Recover Lost Alliance Ahead of Wife’s Funeral

