Overview of the Global Men’s Skincare Products Market to 2026

Dublin, April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – The “Men’s Skin Care Products Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast 2021-2026” the report was added to ResearchAndMarkets.com from offer.
The global market for men’s grooming products reached a value of US $ 69.8 billion in 2020. Men’s grooming products help individuals maintain their general hygiene and physical appearance. In recent years, models of male grooming have changed with an emphasis on personal appearance, clothing and beauty care. Previously, men’s skincare products were limited to shaving creams, deodorants, aftershave colognes and shampoos. However, as men become more individualistic in terms of developing their style, several products have been introduced for them. These products range from essential skin care products, such as moisturizers, face creams, masks and anti-aging products, to cosmetics, including bronzers and concealers.
As the attitude towards traditional masculinity has changed, due to the growing trend of the metrosexual male and the growing influence of celebrities and influencers, men are now investing heavily in skincare products. In addition, the increase in the number of men’s salons is boosting the demand for men’s toiletries across the world. Apart from this, several market players are offering innovations in electrical products, such as razors and razors, adding new performance features based on the latest technology. From basic blades to body trimmers and electric razors, their product offering has expanded, which in turn has given a positive boost to market growth. Large companies are also investing in marketing campaigns and promoting their products on social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat. Looking ahead, the publisher expects the global market for men’s grooming products to show moderate growth over the next five years.
Breakdown by product:
- Men’s toiletries
- Electrical products
- After shave lotions
- Other
Men’s toiletries are currently the most popular products. Some of the popular products in this category include deodorants, hair care, skin care, and shower products.
Breakdown by price range:
- Mass products
- High-end products
Mass products have since held the largest market share across the world. They are preferred over high-end products because of their easy availability and affordability.
Breakdown by distribution channel:
- Supermarkets and hypermarkets
- Pharmacy stores
- Online stores
- Other
Of these, men’s grooming products are mainly distributed in supermarkets and hypermarkets, as these stores offer a wide variety of products from several brands.
Regional perspectives:
- Asia Pacific
- North America
- Europe
- Middle East and Africa
- Latin America
Regionally, Europe occupies the first place in the market. The high standards of living coupled with the growing demand for authentic and personalized male grooming products are driving the market growth in the region.
Competitive landscape:
The market is highly concentrated in nature, with the presence of a handful of players operating in the market which include Procter & Gamble Company, Unilever PLC / NV, Edgewell Personal Care Company, Beiersdorf AG, LVMH Moet Hennessy – Louis Vuitton SE , L “Oreal SA, Coty, Inc., Natura Cosmeticos SA (NATURA), PUIG, SL, Koninklijke Philips NV and Panasonic Corporation.
