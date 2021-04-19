Fashion
Michael Kors at 40! A celebration of the life of designers in fashion
To be honest with you, I’m a little bit pinched. That’s what Michael Kors says about his 40th birthday, which he’s celebrating with a successful fall 2021 collection to be unveiled tomorrow. With a characteristic boil, he adds, I’m always in a pretty rush to see people on the streets wearing what I create. His cut is overflowing: Michael Kors has fans everywhere.
What draws these customers to Kors, beyond 10-ply cashmere and a super-recognizable geometric logo, is the jet-set dream. A philosophy of sunshine and fun has always been a mainstay of the Kors brand, whether it’s the flash of clear blue waters, the diamond sparkle of snow or the pop of a pocket light bulb. Celebrities like Zendaya, Viola Davis, and Nicole Kidman flock to the designer not for the Cinderella treatment, but for red carpet looks with just the right amount of glare that allows them to shine.
He’s the quintessential New Yorker. We are the cradle of warp speed, he says. I think fast, I move fast, I speak fast. Our philosophy has focused on the movement of a life lived quickly and indulgence. So there’s comfort, which you need for speed, mixed with the idea that I believe most people have that kind of a tendency in them: that they want to indulge. As much as we all want to have a salad, everyone dreams of chocolate mousse.
Kors’ recipe for success, both personally and professionally, is based on balancing opposites. As far as he can remember, the designer notes, there is a part of me that is very pragmatic, and then a part of me that is silly and forgiving. These contrasting forces come together in clothing that is both timeless and topical, luxurious and democratic. Speaking of his process, Kors explains that hell sticks to neutrals when creating dramatic silhouettes and leans towards odd colors or prints when working with simple lines. Am I user-friendly? Yes, he said.
In four decades, the designer has seen fashion and communication go global and the speed of change has increased exponentially. The world is definitely spinning on a faster axis than it did when I started. [As fashion people] we talked about the rules that have changed for years, but i think we were just talking about ourselves. Oh yes, there are no seasons, there is no time of day. You can wear sequins to the office, you can wear sneakers at night, you can wear boots in summer, sandals in winter. And I think for a long time we in the industry could have lived that way, but the public hadn’t started to think that way. And now all the rules are gone. There are no seasons, there are no borders. The notion of American fashion vs. British fashion vs. Japanese fashion vs. French fashion I don’t think it all matters at all anymore because I think everyone was plugged into the same things and the information is so available and all were learning and stealing from each other. So it has become a lot more democratic, and I think more interesting. Certainly more interesting in the case of Korss. Here is a timeline of his fabulous 40 years in business.
1959
Born Karl Anderson Jr. in Long Island, New York.
Around 1964
Change of name on the occasion of her mother’s marriage to Bill Kors. My mom said: You have a new last name, so why don’t you choose a new first name? Appears as an advertising model for cereals and household products. See his first musical, Annie take your gun with Ethel Merman.
1971
Opens its first store, the Iron Butterfly. I was really cunning. I had a little shop in my basement selling things I made. I was 12 years old.
1973
Become a mall rat. I’m a suburban boy who like, ran into the mall, Kors once said Vogue. I remember being 14 and saving for something: the tissue paper, the shopping bag, everything.
1975
All of a sudden, the disco hit. I was 16 and took out the platforms and the Fiorucci jeans. I went out every night.
