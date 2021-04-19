Marks and Spencer share ‘gorgeous’ polka-dot dress, but shoppers are distracted by something controversial





Chocolate cake lovers were taken aback by the dramatic news that Marks and Spencer took legal action against Aldi for their Colin the Caterpillar-style cake. M&S believes Aldi’s Cuthbert is too similar to Colin and has filed an intellectual property claim with the High Court. It doesn’t have much to do with the cute polka dot spring dress that M&S ​​shared on her Instagram account, but fans are so distracted by the Aldi controversy that they barely commented on the outfit. Marks and Spencer posted the photo in the middle of the sunny and warm weekend we just had, tempting shoppers with a new outfit to wear now that we can finally see our friends and family after the lockdown. The model poses in the cute black and white midi dress in front of a sunshine yellow front door, and she teamed the dress with cute chunky black sandals and a relaxed hairstyle. While M&S shoppers typically flood Instagram comments to say how beautiful the clothes are, this time around they’re more interested in the Colin / Cuthbert feud. “I swear I saw something similar in Aldis Specialbuys…” one shopper joked. “FREE CUTHBERT,” another protested. “They got into a fight with my favorite store over a caterpillar,” said another. Some buyers still show the love of the dress despite the Aldi controversy. “It’s beautiful,” said one fan. “It’s lovely,” said another. Do you think MyLondon should tell a story? Email [email protected]







