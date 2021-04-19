Demi Rose shows off her famous curves in a sizzling illusion dress

Connect with us

Demi Rose showcases her famous curves in a sizzling illusion dress with just a thong underneath in her latest social media snap

By Ciara Farmer For Mailonline

Social media took her from the suburb of Sutton Coldfield to the dizzying heights of Hollywood.

And Demi Rose was dedicated to her cause when she took to Instagram on Sunday to share her latest scorching snap with her 16.2 million followers.

The social media sensation, 26, looked breathtaking in a sizzling illusion dress from PrettyLittleThing, which made the most of her incredible curves.

Demi made no secret of her stunning figure when sharing the snap duo, which showcased her flawless figure to perfection.

Underneath the see-through ensemble, she wore just a thong, while flaunting her bursting bust below, in the second sexy snap.

She went for a ’90s-inspired look, with a pair of frameless sunglasses with a blue lens as her hair was pulled back into a high bun.

She added a caption saying: ‘Not really here it’s an @prettylittlething illusion’, in a nod to the multi-colored illusion dress.

The brunette recently opened up to MailOnline about how she rose to fame at age 14 after being bullied at school.

Demi recalls: “ I was bullied in school, wanted to make friends outside of that, so I ended up spending a lot of time online.

“ I was even interested in VR when I was a kid, I was always on the computer and then MySpace came up and I found my calling. ”

The social media star got her first taste of fame when photos of her on the beach as a young teenage girl went viral on Instagram.

Demi, from Birmingham, said: ‘I only ever had Instagram because someone made a fake profile of me there with 3,000 followers and I was really envious.

“I was like, ‘wow, how can someone who uses my photos get so much? “And then I created an account and it went from there.

From the age of 18, the bomb who currently has 16 million subscribers signed with a modeling agency and her career continues to grow.

