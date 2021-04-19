Hottest Trend of 2021: Matador Meggings

Mens Journal aims to present only the best products and services. We update when possible, but offers expire and prices may change. If you buy something through one of our links, we may earn a commission.



Six years ago, a man was training to become a yoga instructor. A man who realized he was surrounded by women who wore leggings, a kind of pants he could never wear in good company. His manly pieces would stand out in an unfortunate way. But he started to think. Why should leggings be something exclusive to women? Why not make leggings for men? This man was Valentin Aseyo and this was the birth of Matador Meggings.

Valentine came to this idea naturally. As a man who started out in tech, working for companies like Facebook, IBM, and Bandsintown, he felt like there was a big opportunity for men’s leggings. Leggings are not integrated with a VPL (visible penis line). With the idea of ​​cups in bras to keep women’s nipples hidden from public view, the basic idea of ​​the Matador Meggings came to fruition. Let’s take a look at what makes Matador Meggings so unique and the best brand of leggings for men in the world:

# 1: Modesty Tech No-VPL Pad

Many companies claim to make equally impressive items like the Matador Meggings for men. But they don’t. Because their idea for eroding the VPL is to simply flatten the groin area completely. It’s not the most flattering or the most comfortable problem-solving idea in the world. What Matador Megging does is build a soft molded crotch fit in the groin. This way you are comfortable and you are not showing the merchandise to an unsuspecting audience.

# 2: pockets, pockets, pockets

That’s not all that does Matador Meggings so successful and unique. Unlike other wannabes out there, these meggings are built in with pockets. That way you will be able to keep your things like your phone and wallet, things like that. One pocket is open for easier access, and the other pocket has a zipper to prevent your belongings from falling out during a workout.

# 3: T-shirt / towel loop

Better yet, the Matador Meggings are built with a buckle at the back. A loop that you can use to store your t-shirt or towel. If it’s really hot and you want to take your shirt off during a workout, you’ve got it safely behind you. Or you just want to bring a towel to get rid of all that sweat. Either way, these meggings are designed for convenience in many ways.

# 4: inner drawstring

For those of you who need a little more security to exercise, these Matador Meggings are made with an additional drawstring integrated inside these pants. This way you can adjust the tightness of these to fit even better. No one wants to be hampered in their workouts by clothes that don’t fit very well. Which is not a problem here.

# 5: high performance fabric

Probably the most important element when it comes to Matador Meggings are the materials used to make them. The fabric used here is perfect for any workout and durable for use and abuse. You can throw anything at them and they’ll hold up. Not only hold on, but move with you with ease. You’ll be comfortable and mobile with these lightweight sweat-wicking pants that will help keep you dry and cool during a hard workout.

Benefits of Matador Meggings

The Matador Meggings have greater advantages than those presented above. Since these are mostly compression pants, there are health benefits to find also. You will get better muscle support with a better recovery period, the muscles feeling less sore. You will see improved performance due to the increased oxygen in the system provided by these pants. The benefits of these are plentiful.

Another big advantage of these Matador Meggings is the style. You don’t have to just train in them. To stand out even more from the crowd, these pants are made with styles that will grab attention. When you go to spend time with the crew, you will have no problem tossing them. You will have an outfit that everyone would be jealous of.

Inspiration

The main core of inspiration can be gleaned from the name. Matadors wear incredibly tight clothes and they don’t have anything feminine about it. There’s this stigma around spandex, mainly due to items like leggings, that spandex is just right for women. Men shouldn’t wear them and all kinds of nonsense like that. But with the idea that if the Matadors can look at a spandex bull, why can’t a man do bench presses on it?

Matadors was not the only source of inspiration for Matador Meggings. Because there is a band that dominates the pop culture landscape these days that is dressed head to toe in spandex. This group are superheroes and you can’t say you can’t rock spandex because it’s a feminine material when men like Chris Hemsworth and Chadwick Boseman wore spandex without a single issue.

If you are looking for new clothes to put on when you go to work or even just hang out, you can’t ignore the benefits of Matador Meggings. Valentine Aseyo aimed to make spandex pants for men and achieved that and more. So why not take a look at some of the best selling options below and pick the style that works best for you. And you can use the exclusive MJ discount code MONTHSDAY to save 10% on your first order.

Discover our favorite Matadors

The hardest part of this purchase is choosing a pair. So we thought we would make your life easier by listing our favorite choices.



For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews and more, subscribe on YouTube!

