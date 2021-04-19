Siddharth Batra on Dating Fashion Influencer Komal Pandey

Connect with us

Komal Pandey and Siddharth Batra are both popular influencers on Instagram.

Komal Pandey and Siddharth Batra are both popular influencers who surprised their followers when they made their relationship “ Instagram-official ” last year. Now Siddharth has opened up about dating Komal Pandey in an interview with Humans of Bombay.

Siddharth revealed that he met Komal, one of India’s most popular influencers with 1.3 million Instagram followers, in 2018. They met in Gurgaon through a friend common and quickly found common ground in their love for fashion.

“We talked a lot that night, we were both from the fashion world, so we had a lot to talk about. She showed me her page; we followed each other, ”says Siddharth.

The two remained acquaintances for the longest time, although Siddharth admits that he felt an instant attraction to Komal, who by this time was seeing someone else. The two kept in touch by replying to each other’s Instagram stories.

“It went on for a few years,” says Siddharth. “Then one day when I sent him a DM, enjoying his job, our conversation flowed naturally.”

Realizing that they lived only 15 minutes away, they decided to meet. Siddharth remembers that it was the first time the two had met alone and describes it as “so comfortable”. That day the two talked about life and goals and watched FRIENDS.

After that, Siddharth and Komal started spending more time together – making occasional cameos on each other’s Instagram feeds and even collaborating on funny videos.

However, the coronavirus-induced lockdown was announced just as the two began to come out. “But believe it or not, the lockdown has acted as a catalyst in our relationship,” says Siddharth. “We would be on video call 24/7, motivating us, sharing ideas, playing the role of critics and of course joking! It would mostly be me who would take her case and she would respond with her standard return, “Tum chup karo! ‘”

They saw each other for the first time in months after the lockdown was lifted. Siddharth says it was an emotional moment. “Being able to hold her was touching … I haven’t left her for a very long time!” he says.

And so, on Komal’s birthday, they decided to make their relationship official on Instagram.

It’s been almost a year since that day and over the course of that year the couple have traveled together, met each other’s families, and spent time with friends. “She’s such a hit with my family,” Siddharth says, adding that her mother “adores” Komal.

“She’s the one I go to when I’m happy and when I’m sick; especially when I’m sick because she makes the best curd rice! ” Siddharth tells the humans of Bombay.

Speaking of the type of relationship they have, the fashion influencer says they take the time to celebrate special moments. Whether it’s winning a prize or just spending time together, the two always surprise each other with flowers and cakes.

“And I live for her to say the 3 magic words … ‘Tum chup karo! ‘makes my day, every time! Siddharth concludes.

The Facebook post garnered nearly 6,000 reactions and hundreds of comments. While many wished the couple good luck and happiness together, others were also mildly critical of the post.

“Happy for those two, but this story is neither remarkable nor unique, and certainly not moving enough to be posted on such a large platform,” one person wrote in the comments section. “It’s not that celebrity stories aren’t inspirational, but it sure isn’t that one!” wrote a Facebook user.

“I love them. Especially her. To hell with you and your negativity,” another replied.

