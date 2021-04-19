Suhana Khan elegantly pairs her black dress, coat and light brown boots with a white Prada bag Rs 1.2 Lakh





With the right dose of fierce fashion, Mondays can start on the right note. Suhana Khan knows how to do just that. She kicked off this week with a chic outfit that relies only on neutral tones. Daughter of Shahrukh Khan and Gauri Khan, the celebrity wore a black bodycon dress with a similarly toned button down coat on top. Along with that was her wavy hair in ombre tones and her beige colored boots on her feet. But the main piece of this outfit was definitely her designer handbag. Suhana paired a white Prada brushed leather mini bag with her ensemble, which costs around Rs 1,20,000. Even a basic neutral look can get a fabulous upgrade with an added luxury handbag. From her Instagram photos, it's obvious that Suhana Khan has a penchant for designer pieces. Even everyday looks are elevated with her luxury fashion choices incorporated into her look. When she wore a beige crop top and midi skirt set, she added a pop of color with red Dior pumps. His collection of bags seems quite coveted. Back when she was posing in a pretty polka dot dress, she complemented it with a "with a baby Louis Vuitton under the armpits". The monogrammed bag lends a chic touch to the look and Kanye West's lyrics have never been better used. Even her jewelry collection has interwoven designer touches. In a selfie video showcasing her bling, we spotted Cartier rings with a Louis Vuitton bracelet and Van Cleef & Arpels bracelets to give it a golden sheen.







