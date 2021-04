Kelsea Ballerini at the 2021 ACM Awards – Check out her green dress and denim dress – Hollywood Life

Either there is a hole in the bottle, or Kelsea Ballerini has arrived at ACM! The singer looked glamorous before and during her big performance with Kenny Chesney! Kelsea Ballerini looks stunning on the red carpet as always, but maybe our favorite look yet! The country singer stepped out in a custom Dolce & Gabbana strapless dark green silk dress with a super high slit and a stunning train. In the name of safety, Kelsea accessorized her dress with a rhinestone mask. Her hair was pulled back in a ponytail with a green silk ribbon to match her dress, and she left a few pieces in the front. The “Hole in the Bottle” singer also made the live debut of her new hit with fellow Knoxville native. Kenny Chesney called “Half of my hometown”. For the performance, Kelsea wore a denim mini dress that was an off-the-shoulder mix of light and dark denim. Kelsea Ballerini recently returned to Knoxville to shoot the music video for the ballad in a North Knoxville neighborhood near where she grew up. She was reportedly seen in town throughout the week and posed on Gay Street, in front of the iconic Tennessee Theater, on her IG. Nominated for Female Artist of the Year, Kelsea’s collaboration with Kenny is just one of many celeb collaborations you can expect at tonight’s ACM Awards! Dierks Bentley joins forces with War and Treaty to perform “Pride (In the Name of Love)” by U2. After opening the show with Elle King, Miranda Lambert will return to the stage later in the evening with Jack ingram and Jon randall sing “In his arms” of their Marfa bands album. Husband and wife duo Maren Morris and Ryan hurd will deliver a live production of their new song, “Chasing After You”, while and Carly Pearce and Lee brice will resume their duet “I hope you are happy now”. It’s been an amazing year for country music and collaboration, despite the pandemic, and it will all be celebrated tonight at the ACM Awards! They air Sunday, April 18 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

