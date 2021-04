3 men’s fashion trends that women have adopted in style

Do you know the thick moccasins? Well, you should be, because they are the hottest trend of the season, borrowed straight from the world of menswear or, at least, borrowing inspiration and reinterpreting a menswear classic. And this is not the first time that women have appropriated items traditionally associated with men’s fashion to make them their own – it’s actually quite common – but the phenomenon is gaining ground with the rise of non-fashionable collections. sexist. Here’s a look at three menswear staples that have become staples in womenswear. The “Chunky Moccasins” are big news right now. These platform loafers are proving to be a major hit among Hollywood’s biggest stars, which inevitably means women around the world will be stepping out in the weeks to come. While the moccasin has become a staple in women’s fashion in recent years, this style of shoe was once associated with men’s shoes. And loafers aren’t the only traditionally men’s items that women have adopted, made their own, or totally revisited – sometimes wearing them more stylishly than their male counterparts. (Related: 10 Emerging Asian Menswear Designers To Watch)

The suit Blazers may have originally been aimed at men, but they have since become a staple in everyday women's fashion. The costumes also made the trip. And not just the pants, but the classic and uniquely masculine three-piece suits that women now wear with the utmost elegance. This can in part be attributed to the evolution of cuts, as the suits have become more fitted over time, with a greater variety of color options and, most importantly, a multitude of variations that women have been quick to find. adopt. While the pandemic has momentarily brought joggers and leggings to the fore, brands have turned to the elegance of the suit to bring style and sophistication to their latest collector's shows. As a result, the world's female stars have dressed up for this year's ceremonies – even when held online – sporting their finest three-piece suits, sometimes even with a bow tie. (Related: How To Make A Statement With Your Wedding Suit)

