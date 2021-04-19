How to watch the 2021 Oscars in Australia





Well, moviegoers, the movie industry’s biggest night is just around the corner. The 93rd Academy Awards are expected to hit screens in a week’s time. Nominations for the 2021 Oscars were announced by Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas March 16 with titles like Nomadland, Promising young woman and Mank receiving nods from the Academy this year. If you want to keep up to date with the latest news from this year’s Oscars, we’ll do our best to keep you up to date here with a list of all the most important details regarding the event. Here we are. When is the 2021 Oscars party? After a two-month delay, this year’s Oscars ceremony is now set for Sunday, April 25 in the United States. This would mean that the awards ceremony will reach Australia on Monday April 26. The event should be posted at 10:00 am AEST – set your reminders, friends! Who are the main nominees? We’ve put together a full list of nominees for the 2021 Oscars here. However, the most eye-catching titles and performers would be: Better image suitors Mank, Threatening, Nomadland and Promising young woman. The late Chadwick Boseman, nominated for Best actor. the Best actress the title is one that this year seems to be a pretty close race. Variety said there was no favorite for this price. The nominees are Viola Davis, Black stockings Ma Raineys; Andra’s Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday; Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a woman; Frances McDormand, Nomadland and Carey Mulligan, Promising young woman. Day pulled the gong at the Golden Globes, Mulligan won a Critics Choice Award, and McDormand received the Best Actress award at the BAFTAs. Best director Also getting a lot of attention this year as two women were nominated for the award – a first in the category. Chlo Zhao, who directed Nomadland attracts a lot of attention and wins the BAFTA in this category. Where will the Oscars be held? This year’s event will take place at Union Station in Los Angeles and the Dolby Theater. CNET shares in which only the nominees, their guests and the presenters of the event will be present. Either way, this is expected to be an appropriate COVID red carpet event. Where can I watch the Oscars in Australia? We received confirmation today that Channel 7 will once again be home to the 2021 Oscars in Australia. The network shared that: The 93rd The Oscars air live EST on Channel 7 and 7plus on Monday, April 26 at 10:00 a.m., with a prime-time reminder at 9:30 p.m. Consult local guides for more details. In the meantime, here’s where you can watch all of this year’s Oscar nominated movies. This article has been updated to include confirmation from Channel 7 airing the Oscars for 2021.

