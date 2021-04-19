Women’s bargaining style is not responsible for the gender pay gap

Women negotiate very well. Really.

This is the conclusion of a recent large-scale study that examined the most effective ways to tackle gender differences in negotiation, scouring both academic research and policy outcomes on the spot. of work. He revealed that women are more successful at negotiating when they are left to their own instincts.

Our study indicates that women know when negotiations will benefit them and appear to withdraw from expensive negotiations, said Maria Recalde, assistant professor of economics at the University of Melbourne and co-author of the National Bureau of Economic Research. . study.

This is not what we women have heard for ten years or so. We have been told that we are not doing things right, that we are leaving money on the table and that we need to be more assertive.

This is the easy answer for many organizations. They say, OK, let’s have a chat with the women. Let’s encourage them to be a little more assertive, Recalde said.

The typical advice: Women should just ask, and they should start more negotiations, ask for pay increases and promotions, and reach out, send those emails and behave a little more like men, Recalde said. .

Being more assertive in negotiations does not usually work for women. Lise Vesterlund, professor of economics at the University of Pittsburgh, co-authored an NBER study that pushed women to negotiate more like men, and not only did this tactic not work, but the efforts of women have turned against them. In practice, this could damage labor relations and credibility.

Much of policy makers and organizations have emphasized this restorative approach to women, said Vesterlund. But the study reveals that if we simply train women to come in and be aggressive, like men, they will be seen and treated differently from men. They get a lot more negative reactions. Making women behave like men is therefore not the solution to closing the gender gap.

Women negotiate successfully when a potential gain is to be obtained, and women generally know when their situation can be improved.

We’ve seen that once women know what other people are doing, they’re actually pretty good at getting similar wages, Vesterlund said.

For your own negotiations, Recalde suggests proceeding with caution. His advice:

Lily. Try Linda Babcocks’ book, Women Dont Ask, which provides general guide rails for negotiation. Then read a little more about your industry and your standards.

Obtain informations. What are the pay scales and how often can you reasonably ask for a pay rise? What strategies have worked for others in your department? What are the typical career paths of men and women with your job?

And most importantly, trust your instincts. You have the best understanding of your situation and what will benefit you, given the context in which you are working and with whom you are working. So take all of this information and make your own choice, don’t feel pressured to do something that might backfire on you.

– Rate.com/Tribune news service