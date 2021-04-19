7 new ultra-thick shoes for men





What started with the chunky 'dad sneakers' trend has now become a wardrobe staple for fashionable men. These days, a chunky pair of shoes can – literally – elevate your look, whether it's an oversized suit or loose jogging pants. So give yourself an extra inch with these new versions of chunky men's shoes. With the Triple S and Track sneakers under their belt, Balenciaga is upping the chunk factor yet again with the release of their new X-Pander sneakers, which made their world debut during their SS21 show a few months ago. The Balenciaga X-Pander sneakers have a distinctive '90s feel, a mesh base, and eclectic color patterns. And to this theme, they introduce an exciting new detail on the sole. Bringing new meaning to having a bounce in your step, there's a spring under the sneaker's chunky heel – channeling the nostalgic spirit of the kitschy inventions of that era (think Furby and the Super Soaker) See also: Nike Air Max Day 2021: 3 Sneakers We Love

The Nike Air Carnivore, first introduced in 1993, gets a facelift like Garcon Homme Plus. Minimalist and monochrome with their respective markings blended into the strap and midfoot heel, these must-have shoes are all trending on this season’s obsession with sci-fi aesthetics. Paired with a cropped bottom and a tunic or turtleneck top, one can easily imagine a futuristic space soldier outfit, especially with the 3M reflective details on the white pair. See also: Kim Jones reworks classic Converse Chuck 70 sneakers The Vintage Runners Axel Genesis, made from recycled polyester, are now available in new color palettes. Expressing quiet confidence, this versatile athletic shoe lends a subtle touch to a classic, relaxed look. If you’re looking for a more streetwear aesthetic, opt for Axel Arigato’s signature Marathon Runners, with their mesh sides and exaggerated soles. Related: Club C Maison Margiela Shoes: A Collaboration Between Reebok And Maison Margiela In the wake of Reebok’s Zig Kinetica 2 comes another reiteration of the Zig. This Zig 3D Storm is built like a tank. Incorporating Reebok’s ShelterShield system, found in their famous Winter Runner III shoes launched at the turn of the millennium, rubber overlays cover the upper with a quick lacing toggle and laces hooked to the tongue. But the real thief of the show is their soles. The thick Zig Energy bands on either side of the shoe add a masculine, minimalist aesthetic while serving to maintain the stiff shape of the shoe. And impressively, there’s no need to compromise on comfort thanks to their state-of-the-art damping system with Floatride Fuel. See also: Simone Rocha x H&M, plus 9 older Desginer collaborations we’re still talking about Smooth leather, suede detailing, a technical knit sock and macro rubber outsoles make up this interesting shoe design that brings together a streetwear silhouette, high-end luxury aesthetic and hiker-proof functionality in a neat set. See also: Meet the New Adidas Stan Smith in Mushroom Leather Rapper and activist, J. Cole and Puma Hoops are finally relaunching their RS-Dreamer collection. This time, they are also launching a new design in various bold and bright colourways. Or if you like detail and precision, this is technically an old design – the original prototype whose shape and silhouette inspired the entire RS-Dreamer line in the first place. See also: Prada x Adidas and more: 5 haute couture and streetwear collabs to watch We’ll be the first to admit that this aesthetic might not be everyone’s cup of tea. Nonetheless, this shoe is perfect for those who are fans of the LA streetwear label, We Are Braindead, or those looking to make a statement with their shoes. Brain Dead has opted for a total take on this iconic Reebok shoe, with their logo patch on the side and distinctive pattern on the tongue label. Available in two colourways, this is another alien-themed reinvention from the Zig we love. See also: Bigger Is Better: 6 Must-Have SS2021 Designer Bags For Men







