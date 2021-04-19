How deep is your technology?

Buying intimate clothes online often requires some thought, while you are at it in private so that no one is looking into your phone or laptop screen. Maybe some of us are there.

How do you determine the right fit, size and feel for what can last for years of comfort or for special moments? In just a few clicks? This category of clothing is extremely personal, there is more or less no return / exchange option, so a chance to get it right becomes crucial. So how is the buyer’s journey transparent? There are a few questions a geek would tend to think about, given that most of our life now depends on online shopping.

From the moment you log into the website, and as you scroll, search and browse your choice of intimate clothing, information is captured every moment.

Ecommerce websites have a constant churn rate and large-scale inventory, designs and styles; for both men and women. And most importantly, everything is supported by deep technology (deep technology), data science where layers and layers of data and their classification are used contextually for operations as well as for an enhanced user experience. Insights from Clovia, a lingerie shopping destination for women, for example, they ship an intimate clothing product every two seconds.

Deep technology allows for a deeper understanding of size and fit for users. Making anonymity, which is a huge need of consumers in the space and the ability to buy big brand products that are not available locally, is how deep technology does its part, says Lalitha Ramani, director of products, Myntra. Lalitha also mentions how they saw that there is a lower percentage of freebies or wrapped product in this category. It looks like lingerie gifts might be getting stale.

Speaking of freebies, however, interestingly Yogesh Kabra, Founder and CEO, XYXX says there are, however, women who buy intimate and lounge wear on behalf of men on his men’s intimate wear platform.

So whether you are sourcing for yourself or planning to buy it for someone else, the buyer’s journey has many layers. For example, when an article of clothing has been seen before or even purchased or deposited at the cart stage; all of these act as elements of understanding. This information works as data points through data science models.

It is the backend that tries to study your preferences and provide you with recommendations that you are likely to buy. We also have a set of very category specific filters for interior garments that make it easy for people to discover and narrow down the items that interest them, Lalitha explains.

Consumption patterns reflect interesting ideas. For example, homewear and lingerie preferences can change during festivals and weddings. Some colors do better than others. Pankaj Vermani, CEO and Co-Founder, Clovia shares some original ideas, in Garba’s time we see that consuming certain colors and styles works much more than others and the same way back in Pongal’s time. Certain colors and styles are increasing in purchases. Wedding season sees a lot of pinks and reds on our shelves.

Likewise, in the men’s innerwear category, XYXX Founder and CEO Yogesh Kabra says his design insight comes from a critical understanding of his customers’ comfort. This is the result of our efforts to take Indian weather conditions into account when developing our products. We introduced boxers with pockets, pajamas with zip pockets, diagonal fly for underwear and this was made possible through focused discussions with consumers on how they use these products. Their flat seams at the seams have been designed to prevent chafing and irritation, as well as the non-roll, anti-roll microfiber waistband on all of XYXX’s inner garments.

At Clovia, a replenishment engine which is a planning engine has been put in place. He is called the monk. It is the third eye and the 6th sense to understand the pattern of consumption, as it begins to keep pace with the speed of sale. Layers and layers of comments arrive through automated emails sent at regular intervals.

And there’s a replenishment score that pops up to filter out inventory that’s not working.

They also found a way to make the most of limited space in malls with a store planner that helps optimize inventory based on exact demand in different cities. As long as you have a recommendation engine that allows you to preempt designs.

All of this came into play to meet some great challenges. If I produce 200 new styles every month, or 16,000 new stock per unit (SKU) every month, the system is doomed to failure. This is because of the many models and designs requested which are often influenced by the geography of the purchase order.

But apart from the technology contributing to the logistics of this category, the technological game also works its magic in the fibers and the material for intimate clothing. At XYXX, a line of herbal Tencel Modal fabrics with IntelliSoft technology was introduced in 2017. These continue to be their flagship products. They also launched something as unique as their Apollo bamboo interior clothing collection with IntelliFresh technology in 2020. Yogesh says: We make sure the superior softness, antimicrobial finish, moisture absorption and control odors are an absolute must for all products.

Across materials, fibers, resources, inventory, logistics, distribution and deliveries, technology is enabling and democratizing this category like never before. It allows sellers to offer more and buyers to access it.

Cover photo source: Canva