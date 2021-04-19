How to rock this year’s summer floral trend – manila bulletin





Summer after summer, it seems like the flower trend just isn’t stopping. But for 2021, flower power is taking a more sober path with its dark color palette and delicate prints. If you’re not impressed with flowers for spring like Miranda Priestly, you better take your floral fashion game to new heights with these new style offerings. From the minimalist floral details of the JW Anderson X Uniqlo collaboration to the full floral prints of Mango, here are some of the best floral pieces ready to add to your next basket.

For minimalist dressers, the new seasonal collaboration between JW Anderson and Uniqlo will give you hope of bright days ahead. The collaboration features wildflower embroidery accents on t-shirts, blouses, hats, tote bags and other items in the collection. Other notable floral touches are the cover stitching on men’s shirts, denim items for women, and bohemian smocking on dresses and skirts in colors like khaki, brown and ivory. The JW Anderson X Uniqlosummer collection will be released on April 23, 2021 at the Glorietta flagship store and online. Floral print dress, P3,295

Floral print swimsuit, P1,695

Floral print shirt, P2,295

Floral print dress, P2,495 Zara has a pretty fun selection for flower fans who also love sustainable fashion! Coordinates, long dresses with or without sleeves, chiffon skirts and numbers with high slits, these pieces will really have you having fun in the sun. For men, there are plenty of options, whether you’re a cool guy who likes to spruce up a look with a collared shirt, or you’re a casual dresser with micro-print and bold florals. We can find the shirt that suits you, which can also be paired with a floral print swimsuit to take to the beach or pool. Floral dress with belt, P3.995.

Linen shirt with floral print, P1.495

Fluid floral shirt, P1.995

Floral crochet polo shirt, P2,295 If you prefer a more subtle but still fun flower power, take a look Mangos latest offer. You can find knit tops with flower details in olive and yellow. There are also romantic blouses, skirts and dresses with ruffles and ribbons. For men, there are casual floral options like a sunflower-print linen shirt and a short-sleeved polo shirt printed in a flowy fabric.



