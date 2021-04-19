5 designers to know at Istanbul Fashion Week fall 2021





The fashion industry has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, with runways and fashion weeks in a state of confusion at best and chaos at worst. Istanbul last Friday completed its second successful fashion week during the pandemic, navigate government restrictions and evolve technology along the way. As a result, brands have found new ways of presenting their designs, resulting in innovative shows and collections that might not have come to fruition otherwise. Last year a digital show or fashion video was new. It’s crucial that we become more innovative with what we’re trying to showcase, Seda Domani, founding editor-in-chief of Vogue turkey Told Fashion company. Previously, the organizing committee assisted in the production of all images and videos. This season, designers have total independence, it’s completely decentralized. We have given them complete freedom so that they can be as creative as possible. From fashion flicks to CGI models, the debut of the fall 2021 collection seemed to thrive under the unfamiliar circumstances at hand. Below, Sudi Etuz, Ceren Ocak, Dice Kayek and many more must-see brands that paraded during this year’s Istanbul Fashion Week. Mehmet Emirolu Courtesy of Istanbul Fashion Week Instead of letting the pressure of a pandemic weigh on him, the designer Mehmet Emirolu found inspiration by returning to her fashion roots, leaving her with a collection of contrasting hues and striking silhouettes. This season, I found my inspiration after completing the process. As every designer knows, we never know what will drive us to use a bright color, create a masculine shape or change the whole style in one season, said Emirolu. At the time of the final touch, I understood that I was dedicating this collection to an unknown language between me and a past me. Sudi Etuz Courtesy of Istanbul Fashion Week Designer Sansim Adali has spent the past five years combining pop culture, streetwear and innovative design practices to create Sudi Etuz. Founded in 2016, Sudi Etuz publishes one collection per year, but Adali makes sure it’s worth it with bright colors and signature origamic tulles. Personally, I have tried to adapt the keywords street couture leisure to my collection. Now we have more indoor ready-to-wear looks instead of evening wear, Adali said of the collection’s design during the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s the era of zero waste samples, 100% digital visuals and content, and smart designs that adapt to multiple occasions. Mehtap elaidi Courtesy of Istanbul Fashion Week Founded in the spring of 2000, Mehtap elaidi was born from the timelessness of a crisp white shirt. More than two decades later, the designer has evolved beyond her heroic clothing, while still maintaining her allegiance to good quality cotton. The collection is a combination of comfy classics and unapologetic highlights to fulfill our urges to dress and stay comfy (after a year of sweatshirts), Elaidi said of her current collection. We have created an elegant suit consisting of a skillfully tailored jacket with a unique detail, as well as classic pants with an elasticated waist. We have used this idea of ​​duality throughout the collection, from the design of our prints to our concept of style and photoshoot. Ceren Ocak Courtesy of Istanbul Fashion Week With collections full of bespoke bustiers, quilted leather and plenty of cutouts, Ceren Ocak seems to be made for the 2021 Instagram set. Or, according to Ocak, any woman who approaches her style without fear. My inspiration in this collection is strong women who live without fear of hiding, she says. Their stories, their positions in life. Women who are not afraid to be different, have confidence in their style, who don’t hide during a job interview, at dinner or wherever they are. Kayek dice Courtesy of Istanbul Fashion Week Founded by sisters Ece and Aye Ege in 1992, Kayek dice has been evolving for decades. More recently, the Ege sisters have focused on sustainability in the fashion industry, which they had more time to focus on during their 40s. We have developed our line to be aligned with new demands for global sustainability, using fabrics and dead items to create new garments, which is a key point in our evolution, they said. We use materials from certified sustainable sources and produce limited stocks or custom pre-orders as requested by our customers, significantly reducing our carbon footprint. We work on smaller collections each season, with different drop shipments, because we believe volume is the enemy of quality. Now check out more information about Istanbul Fashion Week Fall 2021 on her website.







