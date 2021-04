University of Westminster hosts face mask exhibit – WWD

NECESSITY FOR LUXURY: The University of Westminster in London and the Westminster Men’s Wear Archive will host an exhibition exploring the evolution of face masks and how they have invaded everyday life since the COVID-19 outbreak. Opening May 11 – exactly one year after the UK government advised Britons to start wearing masks in closed public spaces – the show is titled ‘From Necessity to Luxury: The Evolution of Face Coverings During COVID -19 ”, the underlying idea being to highlight how the pandemic transformed the face coverings of functional objects available in few supplies and limited to healthcare professionals, in the daily article on more commonly used. Face coverings from 52 brands across the fashion spectrum will be on display, including designs from brands like fast fashion retailer Boohoo Man – one of the first fashion companies to design and sell masks as of April 2020 – new names like Liam Hodges and Ahluwalia, and mega brands like Louis Vuitton, Balenciaga and Off-White. By presenting the different models in chronological order, the curators of the exhibition, Professor Andrew Groves and Dr Danielle Sprecher, also wanted to show how quickly fashion brands have responded to the demand for face masks, by first helping to provide them to frontline workers and then transforming them into a luxury accessory to express oneself or to communicate one’s status. A series of photographs will be presented alongside the masks, with photos of discarded masks taken in the street. These will be available on the OpenSea online marketplace as NFTs or non-fungible tokens, feeding on the current appetite for digital products. “The rapidly evolving response from designers, as well as the ephemeral nature of the masks produced, made this an exciting and stimulating exhibition to organize. Objects only tell part of the story, as companies unable to rely on their usual supply chains have pivoted production to meet unprecedented demand for this new product, ”said Groves. “While a year ago most masks might look similar, over the past 12 months we have seen a discrepancy as consumers and brands have used their masks to differentiate themselves from the masses. As is often the case with fashion, wealth, status and access made this simple object rapidly evolve in terms of materiality, functionality and marketing. See also: The mask’s journey







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos