Oscars 2021: Oscars red carpet goes green with sustainable fashion





The red carpet remains a part of the Oscars this year, but with attendance limited by the coronavirus pandemic protocols, there will be fewer stars and less clothing. But there will still be room for “green” clothing made from recycled or reused clothing. Oscar goes green to play a role in saving our planet, and the story is all about sustainability – using materials that don’t harm our environment and reusing all kinds of things. You might call it “conscientious sewing”. RELATED | Oscars like no other: how this year’s show will be different Naomi Harris was a vision in a Vivienne Westwood gown on the 2013 Oscars red carpet, and she told PopSugar her gold gown is made from organic silk. But you might be surprised to learn that the accents at the top were made from candy wrappers. “She crumpled golden chocolate wrappers into the bodice of the dress, and suddenly they looked like molten lava, and the dress came to life,” said Samata Pattinson, CEO of the Red Carpet Green Dress initiative. supported by the Academy. “It’s this conversation that waste is waste only if you waste it, and if we can just start imagining the things we think no longer serve as something beautiful, amazing things can happen.” It all started when Suzy Amis Cameron had the idea to wear an eco-friendly dress at the 2010 Oscars ceremony, when her husband Jim Cameron’s movie “Avatar” was nominated for Best Picture. “The (eco dresses) that were brought to me, I, uh, no,” she said. “They were nothing I was going to put on and walk a red carpet.” As a result, she organized a design competition to inspire young people to use materials in an elegant way. Red Carpet Green Dress was born, and what a difference a decade made. Today, there are many ways to promote sustainability Oscar style. “We’re doing our best to show people that sustainability is so many different things,” Pattinson said. “It’s vintage. It’s recycling. It’s organic. They’re natural dyes.” RELATED | ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’ hairstylists make history with Oscar nomination Speaking of vintage, actress Emma Roberts showed off an easy way to keep up with the program when she wore a vintage Giorgio Armani dress the first time she attended the Oscars. All of this is not just for women. One of this year’s nominees, Lakeith Stanfield of “Judas and the Black Messiah,” went green in a durable Zegna tuxedo on the Oscars red carpet – which is, after all, the most-watched fashion show in the world. world. “It really provides an opportunity to inspire people to make positive change,” said Amis Cameron. Mark Your Calendars: April 25 is Oscar Sunday. Live coverage begins Sunday morning and continues throughout the day with special “On the Red Carpet” coverage leading up to the 93rd Academy Awards. After the final award ceremony, stick with “On The Red Carpet” for continued coverage. Make sure to follow @OnTheRedCarpet on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TIC Tac for all your Oscars news and information.

