How stylist Lorenzo Posocco dresses





How did you start your career? Im from northern Italy and then I moved to Milan where I went to university. I started to work with magazines. After 12 years in Milan, I moved to London where I worked in a magazine. Six years ago I met Dua and we started working on a project together. Dua is actually the first celebrity I worked with. This look was for a normal working day. I love it because this handbag is very pretty. I just put my phone in there and a wallet, and it’s so easy when you’re working. Posocco wears Natasha Zinko jacket, Supreme T-shirt, Prada pants, Nike shoes, Paco Rabanne bag around his neck and Spinelli, Vram, Bulgari, Bea and Alan Crocetti rings. Photo: Courtesy of Lorenzo Posocco / @ Lorenzoposocco Where do you buy There are few places in London that I really like. One is Aro Archive, where there is Yohji Yamamoto and Raf Simons from the 90s and 00s. Another store is Machine-A, which has a large selection. And Dover Street Market, which is amazing. I have a very strong obsession with Prada. I have pieces from old collections and I wear them because every day I really love them. Then I sometimes go to Vestiaire. I buy random pieces from old Miu Mius collections. I have to say my boyfriend is good at finding clothes. I went on a date in central London and decided to put it on. This is one of the Prada archival pieces from a very, very old collection. I’ve had these pants on for ages and absolutely love them. I just feel that mood, to be honest, the 70s and the kind of daddy. Posocco wears Miu Miu coat, GCDS shirt, Prada pants, Marni boots and Tom Ford sunglasses. Photo: Courtesy of Lorenzo Posocco / @ Lorenzoposocco What are your essential pieces? I love Versace silk shirts. I wear them all year round and every moment of my life basically. Then I love my Prada nylon jacket. It has always been part of my wardrobe. Also, I couldn’t be without my chunky shoes with a nice platform like the Derby shoes. I still wear the Comme des Garons [pair]. It was quite normal. I’m just going to the supermarket!

Posocco wears Raf Simons hoodie, Stussy vest, JW Anderson keyring, Coomes pants, Balenciaga boots and Spinelli, Vram, Bulgari, Bea and Alan Crocetti rings. Photo: Courtesy of Lorenzo Posocco / @ Lorenzoposocco What was your first big fashion purchase? In the 90s, I remember where I bought this Helmut Lang denim jacket and matching denim pants. It was unbelievable. I still have this jacket in my wardrobe. What small labels and designers do you like recently? ERL, Coomes, Parnell, Youths in Balaclavas, Nao Serati and Gypsy Sport.







