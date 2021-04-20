Prosecutor: Bloody clothes may tie homeless man to Morristown train station murder

Investigators believe the bloody clothes will connect Lamar A. Harris to the murder of Matthew Palla at Morristown station last month.

Harris, 33, was found sleeping on a bench at the train station around 48 hours after Palla’s body was reported in a stairwell, near a blood-spattered brick, in early March 29 2021.

“When the accused was arrested at Morrison station, he was in possession of several items with suspected blood. Specifically a sock, as well as a jacket, I believe, and a shoe, ”Morris County supervising assistant prosecutor said.Christopher Schellhorn told the Superior Court judge Thomas critchley during a virtual hearing on Monday.

Critchley, who has reviewed security videos from companies that are at the heart of the prosecution’s case, said circumstantial evidence points to “essentially the defendant” and ruled Harris should stay in Morris County Jail while awaiting trial.

Blood samples from the clothes are being analyzed by state police to see if they match blood from the crime scene, Schellhorn said.

Authorities say Harris clubbed Palla, 60, of Morristown, with a brick from the nearby M Station office construction site, while looting him at the station. The Morris County medical examiner determined the death was homicide, caused by blunt trauma to Palla’s head.

Harris, homeless at the time of the crime, is accused with first degree murder, first degree theft and third degree possession of an illegal weapon.

Authorities say Harris and Palla ate pizza together at 7-Eleven on Morris Street late Sunday, March 28, 2021, and that Palla posted a wad of $ 100 bills when he paid. Money was lacking – although Palla’s cell phone remained in his pants pocket – when law enforcement responded to calls reporting a body at the station at 12:29 a.m. on Monday, March 29.

The two men ate together around 11 p.m. that Sunday. A 7-Eleven video shows them leaving for the station at 11:28 p.m., according to Schellhorn.

Another video shows them entering the station, and a video from a business behind the station, on Lackawanna Place, shows a man matching Harris’s description running from the station at 11:34 p.m., the supervising assistant prosecutor said. to the judge.

The timestamps on some videos initially suggested larger gaps between the events. But those timbres weren’t precisely synchronized with real time, Schellhorn said. When they were corrected, a much tighter schedule emerged, he said.

Harris watched the Zoom making a video hookup at the jail, but did not speak.

VIDEO IMAGES ‘NO BIGGER THAN A GRAIN OF RICE’

Public defender Brittany Calzone unsuccessfully requested the release of Harris with an ankle monitor, arguing that the new information backed it up previous conflict that the crimes could have been committed by other homeless people who frequent the station.

Others may have observed Palla’s nonchalant display of silver, Calzone suggested, adding that it was implausible that Palla’s body would remain unknown for nearly an hour after when investigators said that Harris had fled the scene.

She described the Lackawanna Place video as grainy black and white and was incredulous that no glimpse of the crime was captured on video by NJ Transit.

A video of a Morris Street pizzeria, allegedly showing Harris and Palla entering the station tunnel at 11:31 pm, was recorded from such a distance that people appear “no bigger than a grain of rice” , Calzone said.

Footage from five minutes before and after this moment shows a man passing them, another on a bicycle at the entrance to the station, five people smoking cigarettes on a sidewalk across the street, and at least 10 cars that pass, she said.

A train arrived and left about three minutes before the couple entered the stairwell; it’s possible that someone got off that train and saw or did something, she continued.

“It is very clear that several other people were in the area before, during and after the time the state considers the homicide to have taken place,” Calzone told Judge Critchley.

“If the reason I suspect my client is that he was in the area at the time of the murder, then everyone else in the surveillance tapes should also be considered a suspect,” she said. .

Noting that Harris did not flee the area last month, Calzone said the Morristown High School graduate intended to clear his name and would not disappear if released now. Her criminal record does not contain any violent offenses, she said.

“Keeping my client in custody on the basis of this extremely scarce evidence means that he will remain in Morris County Jail for years probably before he sees a trial.” And based on the weak and completely circumstantial evidence that we currently have, it is very likely that he will be found not guilty in this trial, ”said the public defender.

But Critchley said the “very, very thorough” investigation indicates that Harris and Palla were “together in a way that would logically provide a motive and opportunity for the wrongdoing.”

It seems clear to me that it was a robbery, the judge said. And murder is “the most serious offense that can exist against any other person or the community,” he said, explaining his decision to keep Harris locked up.