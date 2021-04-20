10 fashion tips for summer 2021

With summer approaching and the idea of ​​leaving our homes becoming more and more possible, it’s time to think about outfits without pajamas. While we all already know that the hottest accessory for the summer of 2021 will be vaccination, you will soon need to find the perfect look to go with it. Let’s talk about the range of trends for the coming season.

Sweater vests

What we all thought was a short-lived trend returns with a revenge for summer 2021, but with a twist. Add a funky pattern or bright neon, like the ones in Lisa says Gah or Kina and Tam, with a typical preppy look, and you’re good to go. To make it suitable for the weather, brands are adding more cutouts and using lighter fabrics for year-round wear. Fortunately, you can still easily find them at the thrift store for a much cheaper price and with equally interesting colors.

Neon orange

While neons in general see a revival (see: Kendall Jenners All-Green Neon), it looks like orange has taken the cake. From bright orange dresses to more subtle neon accessories, orange is the color of summer 2021. Bright orange pieces will be easy to find all season in any clothing store, especially given the sudden popularity. neon lights.

Epaulettes

It seems that the 80s took fashion by storm. We saw a brief moment with shoulder pads last September added to muscle tanks. Now it looks like we are fully embracing the mighty figure. Prepare for epaulettes in jackets, blazers, and t-shirts to make you look strong and imposing.

Monochrome

Honestly, will this never be out of fashion? Still, rather than pulling off your favorite all-black look, go for some bold colors and patterns. Some popular monochrome combinations are sherbet pastels, neon lights, and browns. It also doesn’t have to be in the form of a costume. Opt for a bodysuit and a neon skirt or a dress with matching shoes.

Cottagecore dresses and shirts

Yes, this style has come back again. We want big puffed sleeves, pastel colors and subtle patterns everything you would wear for your dream picnic. Maybe, it’s a manifestation of our desire to run through a field of flowers rather than being trapped in lockdown, but I personally embrace it. Some of my favorites are on Free people, & Other stories and Madewell.

Bold patterns

The pandemic has left us all a little bit crazy. Now, fashion seems to have embraced this energy, and it has manifested itself in some wild models. Some good examples are the Cool is a funky Construct pant and the Lisa Says Green Gah Check Trousers. This summer’s designs are bold and, in a sense, are reminiscent of the seventies with much more vibrant colors. Saving money and doing a little shopping (like Etsy, Ebay, or Depop) is definitely an easy way to try this style without investing hundreds.

Hook

The hook comes in and goes out of fashion every decade. This time, it includes bright colors and bold patterns. Zara, in particular, pulled all the hook stops for the summer. It’s also a trend easy to find among local vendors who make their products by hand. Considering this tendency to come back in style, it might be worth the investment.

Cutouts

If you haven’t seen the iconic yet House of Sunny Dress with the circle cutouts in the back (I covet this dress) you are missing something. Consider a more modern off-the-shoulder outfit. Many brands make cutouts on the sides of dresses and shirts in bright colors to create a new silhouette.

Sheer dresses

It’s not a personal favorite, but it definitely covers online stores and magazine covers. The way you wear it might be beyond me, but it’s definitely a trend for summer 2021. At the very least, it will keep you cool all summer long.

Second skin tops

Second skin tops were a big fashion trend of the year 2000 and we’re seeing a resurgence again. This top is not too difficult to find: try Amazon or Ebay for cheaper alternatives. To accompany your top, try a bold metallic bralette. Although, if wearing strictly a mesh top seems too much, try layering one under a t-shirt.