Lack of proms calls into question the future of the ball gown swap – all Colorado news, weather and sports





Denver adopts major changes in the marijuana industryNew changes to the marijuana industry in Denver include a move to ensure everyone has an equal chance of opening a business in the industry. 13 minutes ago

El Paso County report shows COVID vaccination clinic flouted securityA Colorado County public health report found that a Colorado Springs vaccination clinic was operating without adequate vaccine temperature storage or social distancing, along with unmasked workers. 20 minutes ago

FedEx driver shot dead in robbery in Slingers Wing parking lotDeputies from the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office rushed for a shootout in a parking lot at 7475 E. Iliff on Monday afternoon. 22 minutes ago

Colorado lawmakers pass another police accountability bill with some changesColorado lawmakers are debating two police accountability bills. 24 minutes ago

Another round of heavy cold snowWatch Lauren Whitney’s Prediction 1 hour ago

Lack of proms calls into question the future of the ball gown swapThe nonprofit prom dress swap will miss another year to help teens find the perfect prom dress and fundraising opportunities. 1 hour ago

COVID cases in Colorado climb to 777So far, 2.36 million Coloradans have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. 1 hour ago

Autistic teenager helps patients navigate at UCHealth University of Colorado hospitalAlex Bean is responsible for getting patients where they need to go. 1 hour ago

Friends and family attend Joshua Haileyesus’ funeralA funeral service was held Monday for Joshua Haileyesus, 12, of Aurora. 1 hour ago

Colorado high country expects lots of snow from this stormThe storm brings snow and freezing temperatures to Colorado. 1 hour ago

Mobile weather lab tracks freezing rain, snowCBS4 meteorologist Chris Spears follows this arctic explosion that brings freezing temperatures and snow to Colorado. 1 hour ago

Governor Jared Polis signs 2 gun safety bills including the ‘Isabella Joy Thallas Act’Governor Jared Polis enacted two new gun safety bills on Monday. 3 hours ago

Colorado Returns: Palisade Peach Festival Returns In AugustThe 53rd annual Palisade Peach Festival is now scheduled for August 19-21. 3 hours ago

Colorado Congressman Ken Buck declares ‘huge victory’ for Parler’s reinstatement in the Apple StoreColorado Congressman Ken Buck applauded the move to reinstate the Speak app in the Apple App Store. 3 hours ago

Brave the cold for $ 1 pints at Little Man Ice Cream Monday nightOnce again, Little Man Ice Cream is offering a $ 1 pint per night when it’s freezing cold and snowing. 3 hours ago

Denver Parks & Recreation warns of further damage to trees with back-to-back winter stormsAs Denver and the Front Range expect another snowfall Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning, Denver Parks and Recreation is reminding residents that trees may be prone to more damage after Friday’s storm. 3 hours ago

Monday April 19 CBSN Denver Daily Sports LineMichael Spencer breaks down tonight’s Nuggets-Grizzlies game and gives you his best bet for the game. 3 hours ago

Snow, repercussions of travel for the evening journeyLook at the forecast from meteorologist Ashton Altieri. 7 hours ago

Korn Ferry tour stop to feature fans this yearThis year, the visit stops at the Heron lakes in Berthoud from July 8 to 11. 7 hours ago

Triple A study: cannabis users are riskier driversAccording to Triple A, drivers who use cannabis speed up more, text more and twice ask to be involved in an accident. 7 hours ago

2 people injured in 2-alarm fire at business in AuroraTwo people were injured in a two-alarm fire at a business on East Colfax Avenue in Aurora early Monday morning. 7 hours ago

Colorado Symphony Orchestra welcomes fans to Red Rocks for music by John WilliamsThe two limited-capacity performances are scheduled for May 23 and 25. 7 hours ago

