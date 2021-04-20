The State of Greenbriar Mall: News

When the news that Macys was shutting down for good, many began to wonder, what does this mean for Greenbriar Mall?

By Allison Joyner

Metropolitan area shoppers have one less department store now that Macys has closed its Greenbriar Mall store after being open for 56 years.

Fearing the Macys shutdown would precipitate further closures in an already underserved area, Sherry Williams, a political consultant and neighbor to Greenbriar, went numb when she heard the news.

Earlier this year, Macys announced it would close 45 stores nationwide and an additional 80 stores by 2023. Their location in Greenbriar was the only one to close in Georgia.

Willie Woods has owned the Barber Shop at Greenbriar Mall for over 34 years and has seen it change over the decades.

He said he was not surprised when Macys announced their closure; he had heard rumors that they had been leaving for a long time.

[The mall] has been on the chopping block for years, Woods said.

When residents of the Campbelton Road corridor heard this news, many reached out to their advisor, Marci Overstreet. Greenbriar Mall is part of the Overstreets district and she went to work to get the answers her constituents were looking for.

First, Overstreet spoke with mall owner Charlie Hendon from Hendon Properties. She also spoke with representatives from Invest Atlanta, the Fulton County Commissioners’ Office and other promoters about her aspirations for the mall and plans for greater economic impact on the community. She held a virtual town hall in February to discuss these plans and ideas with residents.

The counselor said SaportaReport, that the town hall meeting opened a dialogue on how we can work with Greenbriar.

Charlie Hendon, the owner of Hendon Properties, still sees great potential in Greenbriar. He believes it was a great investment for his business and hopes the shopping centers will continue to be successful in the future. Macys’ shutdown, he said, did not deter him. The store did not attract many customers and was no longer economically viable.

Since Macys closed, the interior of the mall is around 85-90% leased and was very happy with it, Hendon said, adding that regular Macys shoppers have been looking for alternative options inside the mall instead. to go to another Macys location such as Northlake Mall or Lenox Square. .

Woods, as a salesperson in the mall for so long, believes the changing demographics were part of Macys’ ultimate shutdown. Buyers were looking for urban clothing instead of the merchandise Macys was trying to sell, he said.

If you look at the mall today, it looks like Woods is right. Men’s fashion retailers, in particular, are thriving.

Jai Bludson, manager at Fly Gear ATL one of the men’s shops says she has seen an increase in sales since Macys closed its doors.

We have a lot of different people coming in, Bludson said and maybe grabbing a turtleneck or jeans. It seems Bludson is modest, however. Part of their clientele includes the rapper Boosie Badazz, actor DC Young Fly and civil rights activist Reverend Al Sharpton.

Additionally, Bludson said Fly Gear ATL has benefited a lot from the out-of-town shoppers that the NBA All-Star game has brought to town and the mall.

However, despite the success of some of the mall retailers, Macys’ departure was troubling for many in the community. Sherry Williams feels, as a resident and buyer of Greenbriar Mall, that she is being left in the dark about the future of shopping centers. Lines of communication need to be open to everyone, Williams said, and uncertainty is not good.

This is the second part of a three part series. Next time, SaportaReport will try to answer the question, what is the future of Greenbriar Mall?