Fashion
The State of Greenbriar Mall: News
When the news that Macys was shutting down for good, many began to wonder, what does this mean for Greenbriar Mall?
By Allison Joyner
Metropolitan area shoppers have one less department store now that Macys has closed its Greenbriar Mall store after being open for 56 years.
Fearing the Macys shutdown would precipitate further closures in an already underserved area, Sherry Williams, a political consultant and neighbor to Greenbriar, went numb when she heard the news.
Earlier this year, Macys announced it would close 45 stores nationwide and an additional 80 stores by 2023. Their location in Greenbriar was the only one to close in Georgia.
Willie Woods has owned the Barber Shop at Greenbriar Mall for over 34 years and has seen it change over the decades.
He said he was not surprised when Macys announced their closure; he had heard rumors that they had been leaving for a long time.
[The mall] has been on the chopping block for years, Woods said.
When residents of the Campbelton Road corridor heard this news, many reached out to their advisor, Marci Overstreet. Greenbriar Mall is part of the Overstreets district and she went to work to get the answers her constituents were looking for.
First, Overstreet spoke with mall owner Charlie Hendon from Hendon Properties. She also spoke with representatives from Invest Atlanta, the Fulton County Commissioners’ Office and other promoters about her aspirations for the mall and plans for greater economic impact on the community. She held a virtual town hall in February to discuss these plans and ideas with residents.
The counselor said SaportaReport, that the town hall meeting opened a dialogue on how we can work with Greenbriar.
Charlie Hendon, the owner of Hendon Properties, still sees great potential in Greenbriar. He believes it was a great investment for his business and hopes the shopping centers will continue to be successful in the future. Macys’ shutdown, he said, did not deter him. The store did not attract many customers and was no longer economically viable.
Since Macys closed, the interior of the mall is around 85-90% leased and was very happy with it, Hendon said, adding that regular Macys shoppers have been looking for alternative options inside the mall instead. to go to another Macys location such as Northlake Mall or Lenox Square. .
Woods, as a salesperson in the mall for so long, believes the changing demographics were part of Macys’ ultimate shutdown. Buyers were looking for urban clothing instead of the merchandise Macys was trying to sell, he said.
If you look at the mall today, it looks like Woods is right. Men’s fashion retailers, in particular, are thriving.
Jai Bludson, manager at Fly Gear ATL one of the men’s shops says she has seen an increase in sales since Macys closed its doors.
We have a lot of different people coming in, Bludson said and maybe grabbing a turtleneck or jeans. It seems Bludson is modest, however. Part of their clientele includes the rapper Boosie Badazz, actor DC Young Fly and civil rights activist Reverend Al Sharpton.
Additionally, Bludson said Fly Gear ATL has benefited a lot from the out-of-town shoppers that the NBA All-Star game has brought to town and the mall.
However, despite the success of some of the mall retailers, Macys’ departure was troubling for many in the community. Sherry Williams feels, as a resident and buyer of Greenbriar Mall, that she is being left in the dark about the future of shopping centers. Lines of communication need to be open to everyone, Williams said, and uncertainty is not good.
This is the second part of a three part series. Next time, SaportaReport will try to answer the question, what is the future of Greenbriar Mall?
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]