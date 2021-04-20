Ferrari to host fashion show for luxury fashion collections in June – WWD

MILAN – Ferrari is set to unveil its new and first luxury collections for men, women and children in June.

The Agnelli family owning Exor, which owns Ferrari, plan to hold a parade to be held in Maranello, Italy, where the Ferrari brand is headquartered, on June 13. It is expected to take place IRL, depending on the progression of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country and vaccine deployment.

In November 2019, Ferrari revealed that it was launching a new lifestyle project, as reported, bringing in designer Rocco Iannone as the creative director of brand diversification. Iannone and her team are based in Milan.

Iannone is responsible for developing the creative content, design and image of all Ferrari clothing and accessories collections for women, men and children, and reports to Nicola Boari, Brand Diversification Manager at Ferrari. The line will be distributed through a new flagship and online product network.

Iannone previously ran luxury menswear brand Pal Zileri. Previously, he was chief designer at Giorgio Armani and designer at Dolce & Gabbana.

Ferrari clothing collections will be made in Italy, through a network of luxury suppliers, but contrary to what was announced in 2019, they will not be produced by Armani manufacturing sites as part of an agreement. long-term.

Armani, however, has signed a multi-year sponsorship of the Scuderia Ferrari racing team, as reported. Under the agreement, the fashion house is to provide formal wear and travel clothing for the management, pilots and technicians of the Ferrari team to be worn at official events and during transfers related to the international races of the Formula 1 Grand Prix.

Exor and Armani recently brushed aside rumors that the former was considering an acquisition of the Italian fashion group.

Earlier this year, Ferrari signed a license with Richard Mille for the production of premium watches and an agreement to sponsor the brand’s Formula 1 racing cars.

On the occasion of the launch of the collections, the legendary Ferrari “Cavallino [the prancing horse]»The Maranello restaurant will reopen, run by Michelin-starred chef Massimo Bottura and designed by architect India Mahdavi. Bottura, whose Osteria Francescana restaurant is in Modena, a 15-minute drive from Maranello, has collaborated with Gucci on a range of projects, including the Osteria at Gucci Garden in Florence and on Rodeo Drive in Los Angeles.

Exor has raised its fashion and luxury profile in recent months, investing in the Christian Louboutin brand in March, and in the Chinese Hermès International Shang Xia project last December,

In his letter to shareholders earlier this month, Exor Chairman John Elkann, grandson of legendary Fiat mogul Gianni Agnelli, wrote that “over the years we have developed considerable knowledge about the industry. of luxury and our ownership of Ferrari has given us a better understanding of the art of building luxury brands. This sector is characterized by a strong economy and sustainability. In 2020, it has proven its strength and resilience and is benefiting from strong market growth, especially in China. “

Elkann pointed to the potential of Chinese consumers, who today account for a third of luxury spending, and are expected to reach almost half of the total, with China becoming a market of around 95 billion euros by 2025. ” We believe that our luxury both our experience and our long-term horizon make us the perfect partner to accompany Shang Xia on his journey to greatness. In doing so, we will build a 21st century business that can complement and strengthen our existing businesses, most of which were founded in the 19th and 20th centuries. “

Elkann underlined his commitment to Ferrari, “which has become our most valuable company” and said the board “is making good progress in the search process to identify the right leader who will guide Ferrari into a new era and towards achievement. even bigger. “

In a surprise move, former Ferrari CEO Louis Camilleri resigned his post in December for personal reasons and Elkann took over as interim CEO. As reported, Marco Bizzarri, chairman and CEO of Gucci, told WWD that he is not heading to Ferrari, contrary to media speculation.

Elkann also commented on Exor’s 24% stake in Christian Louboutin, praising the “exceptional work” done by designer and co-founder Bruno Chambelland “to create one of the most well-known independent luxury brands in the world”, in resonance “with the principles of greatness that we seek in companies. “

“She sought renewal and change, evolving from what was once a women’s shoe boutique in the heart of Paris in 1991, to a global company with an impressive presence and appeal in men’s footwear, a leather goods offering. strong and ever-increasing legitimacy. in the beauty industry. Its unique design and brand positioning have made Louboutin one of the most distinctive brands in the luxury sector.