Fashion
Ferrari to host fashion show for luxury fashion collections in June – WWD
MILAN – Ferrari is set to unveil its new and first luxury collections for men, women and children in June.
The Agnelli family owning Exor, which owns Ferrari, plan to hold a parade to be held in Maranello, Italy, where the Ferrari brand is headquartered, on June 13. It is expected to take place IRL, depending on the progression of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country and vaccine deployment.
In November 2019, Ferrari revealed that it was launching a new lifestyle project, as reported, bringing in designer Rocco Iannone as the creative director of brand diversification. Iannone and her team are based in Milan.
Iannone is responsible for developing the creative content, design and image of all Ferrari clothing and accessories collections for women, men and children, and reports to Nicola Boari, Brand Diversification Manager at Ferrari. The line will be distributed through a new flagship and online product network.
Iannone previously ran luxury menswear brand Pal Zileri. Previously, he was chief designer at Giorgio Armani and designer at Dolce & Gabbana.
Ferrari clothing collections will be made in Italy, through a network of luxury suppliers, but contrary to what was announced in 2019, they will not be produced by Armani manufacturing sites as part of an agreement. long-term.
Armani, however, has signed a multi-year sponsorship of the Scuderia Ferrari racing team, as reported. Under the agreement, the fashion house is to provide formal wear and travel clothing for the management, pilots and technicians of the Ferrari team to be worn at official events and during transfers related to the international races of the Formula 1 Grand Prix.
Exor and Armani recently brushed aside rumors that the former was considering an acquisition of the Italian fashion group.
Earlier this year, Ferrari signed a license with Richard Mille for the production of premium watches and an agreement to sponsor the brand’s Formula 1 racing cars.
On the occasion of the launch of the collections, the legendary Ferrari “Cavallino [the prancing horse]»The Maranello restaurant will reopen, run by Michelin-starred chef Massimo Bottura and designed by architect India Mahdavi. Bottura, whose Osteria Francescana restaurant is in Modena, a 15-minute drive from Maranello, has collaborated with Gucci on a range of projects, including the Osteria at Gucci Garden in Florence and on Rodeo Drive in Los Angeles.
Exor has raised its fashion and luxury profile in recent months, investing in the Christian Louboutin brand in March, and in the Chinese Hermès International Shang Xia project last December,
In his letter to shareholders earlier this month, Exor Chairman John Elkann, grandson of legendary Fiat mogul Gianni Agnelli, wrote that “over the years we have developed considerable knowledge about the industry. of luxury and our ownership of Ferrari has given us a better understanding of the art of building luxury brands. This sector is characterized by a strong economy and sustainability. In 2020, it has proven its strength and resilience and is benefiting from strong market growth, especially in China. “
Elkann pointed to the potential of Chinese consumers, who today account for a third of luxury spending, and are expected to reach almost half of the total, with China becoming a market of around 95 billion euros by 2025. ” We believe that our luxury both our experience and our long-term horizon make us the perfect partner to accompany Shang Xia on his journey to greatness. In doing so, we will build a 21st century business that can complement and strengthen our existing businesses, most of which were founded in the 19th and 20th centuries. “
Elkann underlined his commitment to Ferrari, “which has become our most valuable company” and said the board “is making good progress in the search process to identify the right leader who will guide Ferrari into a new era and towards achievement. even bigger. “
In a surprise move, former Ferrari CEO Louis Camilleri resigned his post in December for personal reasons and Elkann took over as interim CEO. As reported, Marco Bizzarri, chairman and CEO of Gucci, told WWD that he is not heading to Ferrari, contrary to media speculation.
Elkann also commented on Exor’s 24% stake in Christian Louboutin, praising the “exceptional work” done by designer and co-founder Bruno Chambelland “to create one of the most well-known independent luxury brands in the world”, in resonance “with the principles of greatness that we seek in companies. “
“She sought renewal and change, evolving from what was once a women’s shoe boutique in the heart of Paris in 1991, to a global company with an impressive presence and appeal in men’s footwear, a leather goods offering. strong and ever-increasing legitimacy. in the beauty industry. Its unique design and brand positioning have made Louboutin one of the most distinctive brands in the luxury sector.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]